Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recoveries surge past 92.1 lakh

On Wednesday, India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 97.35 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 92 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.66 per cent. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,35,850 with 32,080 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,41,360 with 402 new fatalities. There are 3,78,909 active coronavirus infections in the country now which comprises 3.89 per cent of the total caseload. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.