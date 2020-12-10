Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recoveries surge past 92.1 lakh

On Wednesday, India's Covid-19 caseload rose to 97.35 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 92 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.66 per cent. The total coronavirus cases mounted to 97,35,850 with 32,080 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll rose to 1,41,360 with 402 new fatalities. There are 3,78,909 active coronavirus infections in the country now which comprises 3.89 per cent of the total caseload. Stay tuned on DH for more latest updates.
Four lions test positive for Covid-19 at Barcelona zoo
Four lions at Barcelona Zoo, three of them older females, caught Covid-19 last month but suffered only mild symptoms and have since recovered, the Catalan animal park said.
Mizoram reported 17 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the state govt.
Total cases: 3,994
Active cases: 204
Discharges: 3,784
Deaths: 6
Covid-19 second wave not seen in most Indian states, but hotspots are yet to lower their guards fearing surge
India is yet to encounter the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic but hotspots like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala have not lowered their guards anticipating the return of such a wave in January-February, 2021.
Covid-19 testing rates revised again, seventh time since March
Karnataka on Wednesday fixed new rates for Covid-19 testing, after having fixed the rates six times since March. It was last changed on October 16. An order was released, formalising the prices, for the seventh time.
Covid-19 violation fine for hotels cut from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,000
The state government has drastically slashed the fine to be imposed on hotels, theatres, malls, marriage halls and event organisers who fail to ensure the use of masks and social-distancing.
South Africa enters second wave of Covid-19, says health minister
South Africa has officially entered a second wave of the new coronavirus as the number of infections per day exceeds 6,000, the health minister said on Wednesday, raising concerns that restrictions to limit the spread could be tightened.
DH Deciphers | Why hasn't there been a second Covid-19 wave so far?
It's been more than a month since the Dasara-Deepavali-Chhath festivities and the Bihar elections that were feared to trigger a second wave of the pandemic. The fear was so great that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to address the nation to warn of it. But the second wave hasn't yet arrived although there was barely any Covid-appropriate behaviour beyond the big cities. Even scientists are puzzled. What went right?
