Coronavirus news live updates: Maharashtra reports 2,498 Covid-19 cases, 4,501 discharges

India's Covid-19 tally stands at 1,02,25,272 and the toll is at 1,48,135. The Centre on Monday extended the existing Covid-19 restrictions and instructions on surveillance and containment till January 31 but provided no further relaxations citing the emergence of a new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, with a stockpile of 40 to 50 million doses, Pune-based world’s largest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) is ready to roll out the much-awaited Covishield vaccine in January 2021 to fight out the Covid-19 pandemic. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.