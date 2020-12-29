Coronavirus news live updates: Maharashtra reports 2,498 Covid-19 cases, 4,501 discharges

India's Covid-19 tally stands at 1,02,25,272 and the toll is at 1,48,135. The Centre on Monday extended the existing Covid-19 restrictions and instructions on surveillance and containment till January 31 but provided no further relaxations citing the emergence of a new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, with a stockpile of 40 to 50 million doses, Pune-based world’s largest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) is ready to roll out the much-awaited Covishield vaccine in January 2021 to fight out the Covid-19 pandemic. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.
More Covid-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort
A huge US study of another Covid-19 vaccine candidate got underway as states continue to roll out scarce supplies of the first shots to a nation anxiously awaiting relief from the catastrophic outbreak.
Read more here
Covid-19: South Africa tightens curbs, bans alcohol sales
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has intensified restrictions in the country and reimposed a ban on the sale of liquor amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in the past one week.
Read more here
Kalpwasis will have to undergo Covid-19 test at Magh Mela: UP govt
All the "kalpwasis" visiting Magh Mela 2021 in Prayagraj will have to undergo the Covid-19 test, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Monday.
Read more here
New coronavirus variant in Germany since November
The new coronavirus variant discovered in Britain seems to have been present in Germany since November as doctors detected it retrospectively in samples of an older patient who later died, Die Welt daily reported on Monday.
Read more here
New coronavirus strain: 66% of international travel bookings to be cancelled
Driven by flight bans due to the new coronavirusstrain, international travel from India is bound to take another big hit in the first three months of 2021.Two-thirds of those who had planned to take a flight out of the country are now likely to drop their plans and bookings, a countrywide survey has found.
Read more here
Coronavirus severe, but 'not necessarily the big one': WHO
The novel coronavirus has had a devastating impact around the globe, but the World Health Organization warned Monday that worse pandemics could lie ahead, urging the world to get "serious" about preparedness.
Read more here
Centre extends Covid-19 guidelines till January 31, no further relaxations in view of new strain in UK
The Centre on Monday extended the existing Covid-19 restrictions and instructions on surveillance and containment till January 31 but provided no further relaxations citing the emergence of a new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom.
Read more here
Covishield vaccine ready for rollout in January: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawala
With a stockpile of 40 to 50 million doses, Pune-based world’s largest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) is ready to roll out the much-awaited Covishield vaccine in January 2021 to fight out the Covid-19 pandemic.
Read more here