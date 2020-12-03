Coronavirus news live updates: Covid-19 cases in India cross 95-lakh mark

With 36,604 new Covid-19 infections, 501 deaths India's total cases rise to 95,37,944. However, the daily caseload has remained below 50,000 for 25 days now. In a major development, the UK gave its nod to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for rollout, to begin vaccinating people as early as next week. Stay tuned for more updates.
US now has more than 100,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals
The number of Covid-19 patients in US hospitals has surpassed 100,000 for the first time, nearly double the number from spring during the coronavirus’s deadly first wave, according to the Covid Tracking Project.
The Tracking Project on Wednesday put the number of patients at 100,226.
The relentless rise in hospitalizations follows a rapid climb in new cases, which now number more than 1 million every week. And deaths, a so-called lagging indicator that tends to spike after a rise in hospitalizations, have also been rising fast. They have now passed 270,000 in the US.
NBA-Forty-eight players test positive for Covid-19 as league gears up for new season
Forty-eight NBA players tested positive for Covid-19, the league said on Wednesday, as players returned to their team's home markets for the start of the 2020-21 season on Dec. 22.
The NBA said it tested 546 players as part of its "initial return-to-market testing phase," which kicked off between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30. Anyone who tested positive was placed in isolation until cleared under league rules.
Mainland China reports 16 new Covid-19 cases vs 9 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 16 new Covid-19 cases on Dec. 2, up from nine cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Thursday.
The National Health Commission said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to six from three a day earlier.
Mexico reports 11,251 new coronavirus cases, 800 more deaths
Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 11,251 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 800 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,133,613 cases and 107,565 deaths.
The 11,251 new cases announced on Wednesday represent one of the biggest one-day totals recorded by Mexico since the pandemic began.
US Covid daily death toll surpasses 2,700, highest since April
The US death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 2,700 in one day as of Wednesday evening, the highest since April, Johns Hopkins University said.
The new tally of 2,731 fatalities raises the overall known death toll in America to 273,181 since the pandemic started late last year.
The number of new infections over the past 24 hours was 195,121, the university said.
Now, smart Covid-19 vaccination strategy to check spread
The Union Health Ministry has prepared a “smart vaccination strategy” under which only a select group of people may be given the Covid-19 vaccination with the aim of breaking the chain of transmission, leaving out the vast majority.
The strategy, according to the experts, is distinctly different from the previous plan of protecting every individual through universal Covid-19 vaccination as highlighted even by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a review meeting in June.
A Turkish-German couple may save us from the coronavirus. So why is Germany uneasy?
When the German company BioNTech and Pfizer announced last month that they had very promising results for a vaccine against the coronavirus, my Twitter feed went wild.
Alongside the flood of congratulations and expressions of joy, there was cause for special jubilation: Ugur Sahin and Özlem Türeci, the couple who founded and run BioNTech, are Germans of Turkish descent. Their story promised to challenge the resentment against immigrants that over the past decade has become pervasive in German public life.
