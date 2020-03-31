Coronavirus news live updates: India's tally crosses 1,500-mark as new cases spring up; Death toll reaches 47

On the seventh day of India's 21-day lockdown, the number of positive cases crossed 1,500 and the death toll touched 47. Assam reported its first positive case, and Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh reported fresh deaths locally. Around the world, the coronavirus has infected 8,00,000 people and killed nearly 40,000. Spain recorded yet another day of record deaths, with 849 fatalities and Russia's top coronavirus doctor was diagnosed with the disease. Stay tuned for more updates.
India's retail trade incurs losses worth $ 30 bn last fortnight due to coronavirus pandemic: CAIT
Traders' body CAIT on Tuesday said India's retail trade has incurred losses to the tune of whopping USD 30 billion (about Rs 2.2 lakh crore) in the last fortnight alone due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus: West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee donates Rs 10 lakh from personal savings to help combat COVID-19
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday donated Rs 5 lakh each to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and the state Emergency Relief Fund to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Nizamuddin gathering amid coronavirus scare was 'irresponsible': Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal expressed deep discontent at the religious gathering at a mosque in Nizamuddin area at a time when the country is facing coronavirus pandemic.
'I feel nothing': Coronavirus-stricken Wuhan buries its dead
As China's coronavirus epicentre Wuhan awakens from its long nightmare, formerly locked-down citizens are beginning to reemerge, but for many, their first outdoor act in more than two months is grim: burying loved ones.
Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Karnataka: Wife of the doctor who treated Kalaburagi patient, India's first COVID-19 death, tests positive
Eight patients discharged so far, today two new patients were discharged, six were previously discharged
Tablighi Jamaat of Delhi a source of COVID-19 spread, if you attended the congregation, please call 080-29711171
The congregation was held between March 8th to March 20th
78 people attended the congregation
All have been quarantined
All DCs given orders
Hydroxychloquine prophylaxix to be given to all health workers in Karnataka
Training done of health workers at fever clinics
Through video conference, RGUHS has conducted training for community health workers, and taluk health workers
Maharashtra's COVID status
COVID-19 cases - 302
Discharges - 39
Total deaths so far -10
No deaths reported today
Total samples tested -6323 cumulative
Mumbai metropolitan region positive cases cross 150
Seven more COVID-19 positive cases detected in Kerala; government initiates action-plan for Kasargod
Kerala governmenthas initiateda special action plan for Kasargod district in a bid to curb a community spread in the district.
Donated Rs 5 L each to PM National Relief Fund and state Emergency Relief Fund to help combat COVID-19: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
59 people test positive in Mumbai, taking the total number of cases in Maharashtra to 302.
A 52-year-old person has been found positive for coronavirus and is Assam's first COVID-19 patient. He is undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College. His condition is stable: Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Russia's top coronavirus doctor tests positive: media
FIR will be filed against those spreading false rumours on COVID-19 crisis; strict action will be taken under Disaster Management Act: MHA
Centre seeks in Supreme Court that no media publish COVID-19 info without ascertaining facts with govt
The Centre sought a direction from the Supreme Court on Tuesday that no media outlet print, publish or telecast anything on coronavirus without first ascertaining facts from the mechanism provided by the government.
Three out of 10 workers might carry virus to rural areas: Centre to Supreme Court
The Centre on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court not to smoothen the migration from cities to rural areas as there may be a possibility of three out of 10 workers carrying the Coronavirus to their respective native places.
Foreign nationals include those from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Kyrgyzstan: MHA
Approximately, 2,100 foreigners visited India for 'tabligh' activities this year: MHA
Karnataka reiterates stand on border road at Kerala HC
The Karnataka government has informed the Kerala High Court on Tuesday that the border road connecting on Kasargod and Mangaluru could not be opened and a decision on allowing patients would be taken by Wednesday.
IRDAI relaxes timeline for insurers to submit reinsurance plans for FY21 in view of coronavirus
In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, insurance sector regulator IRDAI has allowed insurers to submit their reinsurance plans for 2020-21 with a lag as the pandemic has disrupted operations across sectors.
Confirmed coronavirus deaths in the Netherlands rise by 175 to 1,039
Jharkhand reports first case of coronavirus after woman tests positive for COVID-19
1548 people evacuated from Tabliqi Jamaat HQ. Of this 441 have shown symptoms of COVID-19 and are in hospital. Rest are in quarantine facilities. So far 24 among them have tested positive for COVID-19. There could be rise in Covod19 cases due to Nizamuddin incident: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
FMCG major ITC has commenced production of Savlon sanitisers at its newly commissioned perfume manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh to cater to the soaring demand due to the outbreak of the Corona virus pandemic.
Commissioned in November 2019, the factory at Manpura in Himachal Pradesh the facility is designed to produce premium fine fragrances.
Amidst the global health crisis and the unprecedented surge in demand for hand hygiene products like sanitisers, ITC, on a war footing, repurposed this world class perfume facility to help produce an additional 1,25,000 litres of Savlon Hand Sanitisers, the company said in a statement.
During these challenging times, ITC has redoubled its efforts to ensure enhanced supply and availability of Savlon range of products in the market. This intervention will enable ITC to meet the demand surge for sanitisers in the market. In line with the Government order and in public interest, ITC has also reduced prices of Savlon sanitisers and is working overnight to reach the new stocks with the revised prices to the market. ITC has also reinforced its efforts to enhance awareness about the importance of hand hygiene through campaigns across digital, print and other communication platforms, said Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products, ITC Ltd.
10 states set up dedicated coronavirus funds
Amid controversy over PM-CARES, at least 10 state governments, including Congress-ruled Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, have set up dedicated funds to raise money to fight the challenge posed by COVID-19.
The industrialists of Karnataka have joined hands with the Karnataka state government to fight against COVID-19. Several firms have announced donations under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund COVID-19.
Asian Paints has donated Rs 2 crores to the relief fund while Toyota Industries Engine India Private Limited has donated Rs 31 lakhs, Xiaomi Technologies and JM Financial Rs 25 lakhs each, Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Rs 23 Lakhs, Kennametals Rs 15 lakhs, and Brigade Enterprises Ltd Rs 10 lakhs.
Samsung R&D has announced that it will be importing health kits worth Rs one crore from Korea. Toyota Kirloskar, apart from donating Rs 31 lakhs, is also providing 500 bodysuit sets to doctors and nurses and food for 1,200 poor families in Ramanagar district. Himarsinghka Seide has taken the responsibility of providing pillow covers, towels, and bedsheets worth Rs 10 crore while Britain Industries, Wipro, GSK, and Jothy labs will be supplying their products to affected people in the state.
Public sector undertakings under the Ministry of Steel commit Rs 250 crore to the PM-CARES Fund
The decision in this regard was taken at the video conference held by the minister Dharmendra Pradhan with all the heads of the CPSEs under the ministry of steel.
All the Steel Ministry CPSEs will be diverting their CSR funds towards the PM Cares Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said on Tuesday.
Kerala to explore Ayurveda in fighting COVID-19; Homeopaths aggrieved over neglect
While the Kerala government has decided to explore the scope of Ayurvedain fighting COVID-19, the Homeopaths in the state are upset that the government was not promoting Homeopathy even as the centre has approved it for countering COVID-19.
Not everyone needs to wear masks; following social distancing is more important to prevent COVID-19 spread: Health Ministry official
Coronavirus: Selfie-based AI solution tracking people in home quarantine
If you are in home-quarantine, just don't jump out, for there is a third eye tracking you.
We have tested 42,788 samples for COVID-19 out of which 4,346 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR
Government is working to ensure availability of protective gear for medical personnel: Health Ministry
Over 21,000 relief camps operational in various states, UTs where more than 6.6 lakh people are sheltered, says MHA official
Iran reports 141 new virus deaths, raising total to 2,898
Iran said Tuesday 141 more people have died from the novel coronavirus, raising the official toll in one of the world's worst-affected countries to 2,898.
Coronavirus: Dalai Lama donates to PM-CARES Fund, extends support to govt efforts to combat coronavirus
The Dalai Lama has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his support to the measures being taken by India, within the country and among SAARC nations, to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
Six more test positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, tally rises to 55
The number of COVID-19 positive patients in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reached to 55, as six more persons were confirmed to have contracted the deadly disease.
One staff nurse of a hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula has tested positive for COVID-19; she is in isolation now: Chief Medical Officer, Panchkula. Haryana Total number of COVID-19 cases rises to 22 in the state.
Confusion prevails among borrowers over three-month moratorium as many get EMI reminders
With many getting payment reminders, confusion prevails among borrowers, term-plan investors and credit cardholders over the implementation of the three-month moratorium on all loan repayments amid disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Paper-based test to detect coronavirus in wastewater: Study
Researchers are working on a test to detect the novel coronavirus in the wastewater of communities infected with the virus, a development that can help curtail COVID-19 spread via contaminated water sources.
Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours: govt
3 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; tally in state reaches 73
Three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Gujarat on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus patients in the state to 73, an official said.
COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh cross 100 mark
With five more people testing positive for coronavirus in Bareilly on Tuesday,the total count of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh has crossed the 100 mark, said officials.
Syndicate Bank, IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, UCO Bank extend moratorium on term loans for 3 months after RBI directive
Press note issued by Markaz Nizamuddin, dated 31.3.2020
Markaz Nizamuddin is the international headquarters of Tabilghi Jamaat for close to 100 years. Visitors/guests/devotees/worshippers from across the globe throng the place for pre-scheduled programs lasting for no more than 3-5 days. All the programs are decided a year in advance in order to facilitate visitors from far-off places to plan their participation.
When Hon’ble Prime Minister announced the “Janta Curfew”, for 22nd March 2020, the ongoing program in Markaz Nizamuddin was discontinued immediately, however due to sudden cancelation of rail services across the country on 21st March 2020, a large group of visitors who had to depart by way of railways got stuck in the Markaz premises.
On 22nd March 2020, “Janta Curfew” was observed and accordingly visitors were advised not to venture out until 9 PM as desired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, therefore the plans to move back to their native places by way of means other than railways also did not materialize. Before the Janta Curfew could be lifted at 9PM, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi announced lockdown of Delhi beginning at 6AM on 23rd March 2020 till 31st March 2020, thereby further diminishing any chances of these visitors availing road transport for their journey back home. Despite this challenging situation, with the help of Markaz administration, around fifteen hundred visitors left Markaz Nizamuddin by availing whatever meager transport was available.
Suddenly on the evening of 23rd March, a further nationwide lockdown was announced by the Hon’ble Prime Minister with clear message for people to stay-put wherever they are. Under such compelling circumstances there was no option for Markaz Nizamuddin but to accommodate the stranded visitors with prescribed medical precautions till such time that situation becomes conducive for their movement or arrangements are made by the authorities.
On 24th March 2020, suddenly a notice was issued by SHO, P.S. Hazrat Nizamuddin, seeking closure of Markaz premises. The same was responded on 24th March 2020, stating that the compliance of the directions regarding closure of Markaz is already underway and around 1500 people had departed the previous day, thus leaving around 1000 visitors belonging to different states and nationalities in Markaz. It was also informed that the Ld. SDM concerned had been requested to issue vehicle passes so that the remaining people could be sent back to their native places outside of Delhi. It is relevant to indicate here that lists of 17 vehicles with registration numbers along with the names of the drivers plus their license details were submitted to the Ld. SDM so that the stranded visitors/guests could be ferried towards their destination. The requisite permission is still awaited.
On 25th March 2020, the Tehsildaar along with medical team visited the Markaz, full cooperation was provided for their inspection as well as in preparation of list of visitors, many of whom were examined by them.
On 26th March 2020, the Ld. SDM visited Markaz Nizamuddin and called us for a further meeting with the Ld. DM. We met the Ld. DM, apprised him of the stranded visitors and once again sought permission for the vehicles arranged by us.
The next day, i.e. 27th March 2020, six persons were taken for medical check-up.
On 28th March 2020, the Ld. SDM and WHO team visited the Markaz and 33 persons were taken for medical checkup to Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital. Surprisingly on the same day another notice was issued, this time by the Office of ACP, Lajpat Nagar, reiterating the prohibitory orders and warning of legal action, this being totally oblivious of the above deliberations and steps that had already been taken by Markaz Nizamuddin in consultation with the authorities. However, the same was replied in detail vide letter dated 29th March 2020.
Yesterday, 30th March 2020, a rumour started gaining ground across social media that allegedly people affected with COVID-19 are present in Markaz. It is also being circulated that certain deaths have occurred due to the same. Unexpectedly, as reported by ANI, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi went on to say that he has directed authorities to take legal action against the administration of Markaz. It is humbly stated that if the above fact-check could have been done by the Office of Hon’ble Chief Minister, the authorities would have apprised him about their visits, deliberations and cooperation extended by the Markaz in order to disperse the remaining visitors. During this entire episode, Markaz Nizamuddin never violated any provision of law, and always tried to act with compassion and reason towards the visitors who came to Delhi from different states. It did not let them violate the medical guidelines by thronging ISBTs or roaming on streets.
Markaz Nizamuddin would like to humbly offer the entire premises as a quarantine facility to help the authorities tide-over the challenge of current pandemic. Throughout its 100-year existence, Markaz Nizamuddin has an unblemished history of cooperating with administration/ authorities and always upholding the rule of law in letter and spirit. In the present challenge of COVID-19, Markaz stands with the law enforcement authorities and shall remain forthcoming in complying with all the guidelines issued by them.
65-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Punjab; COVID-19 deaths in state rise to 4: Official
Karnataka reports seven more cases from yesterday, tally at 98
We’re progressing towards phase three and the only way to deal better with it is to conduct as many tests as possible: Manish Tiwari
"We’re progressing towards phase three and the only way to deal better with it is to conduct as many tests as possible. India’s ratio for coronavirus testing is the lowest at 32/10 lakh people while in U.K. it is 921/10 lakh people & U.S.A it is 2600/10 lakh people," says Congress leader Manish Tiwari.
"WHO has issued an advisory and they are also emphasising on the need for conducting more tests, the only antidote to COVID-19 spreading is more testing," he said at a press meet.
"States say they do not have sufficient testing kits, they have kept some in reserve, for when the situation gets worse. 17 companies had applied to make testing kits; only 4 were approved. Govt. told the rest to get FDA and EU approval," he said.
He also said thatit is not easy to get FDA or EU approval in the current scenario and hence we request the Govt. to come up with a plan to get maximum number of testing kits without compromising quality and make the same available across India.
Venkara Raghava, from Bengaluru who was infected with COVID-19 has fully recovered now. He says,"I am doing perfectly well now. I had travelled to Los Angeles via Heathrow airport, that is when I came in contact with many travellers. I might have picked up the infection there."
"When I landed back in Bengaluru on Mar8, I had fever, I isolated myself. Same day I went to a hospital where my travel history was taken&I was tested positive for COVID-19. Next day, I was admitted to the isolation centre. My entire family was tested negative," said V Raghava, Bengaluru
"COVID-19 is like regular viral fever, nothing to be scared of. At the isolation centre one has to take care of themselves, unlike at hospital where doctors and nurses take care of the patient," he said.
Total number of Coronavirus cases in Punjab is 41 including 3 deaths
The total number of Coronavirus cases in Punjab is 41 including 3 deaths. The state's first COVID19 patient has now fully recovered. We are tracing and testing all connections of all positive patients, says Punjab Health Minister BS Sidhu.
Maharashtra Deputy CM and state Finance minister Ajit Pawar has issued orders that salaries of all elected representatives, including CM and all MLAs-MLCs, will be cut by 60% for the month of March.
Total positive cases in Andhra Pradesh rises to 40
17 new COVID19 positive cases detected since 9 PM last night, taking the total positive cases in Andhra Pradesh to 40. Most of these people are those who had attended religious meeting in Delhi or are the contacts of those who attended: Director, Health&Family Welfare, Andhra Pradesh (ANI)
Madhya Pradesh tally jumps to 66
17 new coronavirus cases in Indore; Madhya Pradesh tally jumps to 66, a Health Ministry official informed PTI.
24 people who took part in religious congregation in Nizamuddin West have tested COVID-19 positive, saidDelhi Health Minister Satyender Jain.
700 people quarantined in Nizamuddin West, around 335 admitted to hospitals, Jain said.
Home Ministry has found a violation of visa rules by foreigners who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin, Delhi, according to Government sources, reported ANI.
As per policy guidelines of Indian Visa issued by GoI, preaching religious ideologies, making speeches in religious places, distribution of audio-visual display/ pamphlets pertaining to religious ideologies is not allowed. All foreigners who attended may be barred, the sources told ANI.
Meanwhile,Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal are held a meeting via video conferencing over Nizamuddin Markaz issue. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyender Jain and other officials are participating in the meeting.
"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal are holding a meeting via video conferencing over Nizamuddin Markaz issue. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyender Jain and other officials are participating in the meeting," Baijal said.
"Administration needs to continue awareness programs about social distancing.Information,education and communication activities need to be intensified on ground. Social distancing norms have to be ingrained in one & all," he said.
Number of COVID-19 cases increase to 73 in Gujarat
Gujarat: "Number of COVID-19 cases increase to 73. Two new cases detected today. Six deaths. Five patients have been discharged, three among them are more than 60 years old," Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi
Man under home isolation commits suicide
Chhattisgarh: A 35-yr-old man from Tagapani, Dhamtari, who was put under isolation home by the health dept after his return from Tamil Nadu, commits suicide. He had no symptoms relating to Coronavirus. Police says, "Reason for suicide unknown. A year ago, he lost his wife & son."
Jindal Steel and Power has contributed Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund
Naveen Jindal controlled Jindal Steel and Power has contributed Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund.
Dargah Sharif has no connection with the Tableghi Jamat Markaz of Nizamuddin
The Dargah Sharif has no connection with the Tableghi Jamat Markaz of Nizamuddin, Khadim of Nizamuddin Dargah, Altamash Nizami tells DH. The Dargah had stopped all the gatherings since the second week of March as Coronavirus pandemic started gripping India. The Tableghi Jamat Markaz, which has believed to have witnessed hight transmission of COVID-19, is situated half a kilometre away from Dargah.
7 people, who were evacuated from Iran, have tested positive for coronavirus
7 people, who were evacuated from Iran, have tested positive for coronavirus. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 83: Rajasthan Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh (ANI)
Sub Inspector Maruti Sankar, Peapally Mandal, Kurnool district rides a horse painted with images of COVID-19 virus, to create awareness among the public about the pandemic. (ANI)
Maharashtra: Progressive COVID-19 positive cases 225
Maharashtra:Progressive COVID-19 positive cases 225
Mumbai corporation has sent a list of 48 cases including those from private labs. The lab reports are being validated.
4 new Coronavirus cases reported in Rajasthan.A44-yr-old man from Jhunjhunu with travel history to Dubai, a 17-yr-old girl from Ajmer & a 65-yr-old man from Dungarpur, both are contacts of an earlier positive case & a 60 yr-old man from Jaipur.Total number of cases in the state is 76, according to theRajasthan Health Dept (ANI)
Nizamuddin: 860 people shifted from Markaz building
With the help of the Health Department around 860 people have been shifted from Markaz building, Nizamuddin to hospitals. Around 300 more people are yet to be evacuated: Delhi Police sources
Chhattisgarh COVID-19 tally now rises to 8
Man who returned from London tests positive, rising theChhattisgarh COVID-19 tally to 8, according to PTI.
One more person dies of COVID-19 in West Bengal
One more person dies of COVID-19 in West Bengal taking the death toll in the state to three. Three more persons tested positive for the infection taking the number of the infected persons in Bengal to 25.
Kanika Kapoor is asymptomatic(no symptoms), stable and doing well
Kanika Kapooris asymptomatic(no symptoms), stable and doing well. She is taking food normally. Information circulated in the media that she is very sick is false: Dr RK Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow. (ANI)
CCB police seize fake N 95 masks
Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have conducted raid on a godown of a company which was indulged in making fake masks and put N 95 seal on them and sell it for high price to make easy and quick money.
Around 12,300 masks worth Rs 20 lakh have been seized. Police were shocked to learn the accused persons have already sold around 70,000 fake masks worth Rs 1.05 crore.
68-year-old man dies of coronavirus in Kerala, second death in state: Govt
A 68-year-old man who had been tested positive for coronavirus passed away early morning today. He suffered kidney failure, according to theMedical Superintendent, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (ANI)
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on March 31
The spread of novelcoronavirusin India has created panic in the country. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprintin the country, affecting 1,267people.
Track the state-wiseconfirmed cases here
One more positive case in Chhattisgarh
A resident of Korba has been tested positive for cornavirus: NM Nagarkar, Director, Raipur AIIMS This takes the total number of Coronavirus positive cases in Chhattisgarh to 8.
9 test positive in Jaipur
Eight more COVID-19positive cases reported in Jaipur, all are family members of a person who is already positive. A person from Alwar with travel history to the Philippines has been tested positive: Rohit Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Rajasthan Health Department.
With 11 positive COVID-19 cases in day, J&K tally reaches 49
The COVID-19 positive cases continue to soar in Jammu and Kashmir with 11 cases reported as positive on Monday taking the total number to 49. Of these, two patients have died while two have recovered.
Railways to start parcel services to help supply of goods amid lockdown
In an attempt to supply essential commodities in the country during lockdown period, the Indian Railways has decided to run a special parcel train.
Generally, parcel vans are attached to passenger trains. Since the suspension of passenger trains, all parcel movement came to a stand still.
No plan yet to airlift Indians from UK despite appeals
India still does not have any plan to evacuate its citizens from the United Kingdom, although several of them have been urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Government in New Delhi to help them return in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Delhi Government to ask the police to register FIR against Maulana of Markaz, Nizamuddin: Delhi Govt Around 300-400 people had attended a religious gathering at Markaz & 163 people from Nizamuddin, likely to be infected with COVID-19, have been admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi. (ANI)
Extraordinary times require extraordinary solutions: PM Modi to Indian missions on coronavirus pandemic
PM Narendra Modi holds video conference with 130 Indian missions abroad to get global sense of COVID-19 situation
Coronavirus-positive Ludhiana woman dies at Patiala hospital; third death related to COVID-19 in Punjab: Doctor
COVID-19: Burial would not be allowed
In a significant order aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19, the Mumbai civic body has decided to cremate all bodies of COVID-19 victims irrespective of religion. (DHNS)
32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala out of which, 17 have foreign travel history. With this, total cases rise to 213 in the state: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (ANI)
5 more COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka taking positive cases in the state to 88. Of the 5, one is a close contact of an earlier confirmed patient and4 others are workers of a pharmaceutical company in Mysuru, from where a person had tested positive:Karnataka Health Department
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar
A man in his late 20s on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, taking the number of coronavirus positive cases in the Union Territory to 10, officials said.
A volunteer, wearing face mask, stands inside a Delhi Government school sheltering migrantsat Ghazipur in east Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Maharashtra: An 80-year-old person who tested positive for Coronavirus passed away today at a private hospital in Mumbai. The total number of positive cases is 216 in the state, of which 39 people have been discharged. 10 people have died due to COVID-19 till now in Maharashtra.
Railways in talks with Armed Forces Medical Services, Ayushman Bharat on setting up isolation wards in coaches to treat COVID-19 patients.
Want lockdown to end? Stay home, says Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa
Lifting the lockdown restrictions will depend on how strictly citizens follow them, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Monday, while warning strict action against those who do not comply.Lifting the lockdown restrictions will depend on how strictly citizens follow them, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Monday, while warning strict action against those who do not comply.
Post-coronavirus delay, Tokyo Olympics announces new dates; To run from July-August 2021
The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year's games.
Tokyo organizers said Monday the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021 — almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year.
Prince Charles out of self-isolation and in good health, says spokesman
COVID-19 cases rise to 88 including 14 cured in Uttar Pradesh. Maximum 36 cases have been reported in Gautam Budh Nagar following by Meerut (13). Thus, 50 per cent cases reported in two clusters where containment exercise is underway: UP Principal Health Secretary AM Prasad
Karnataka Waqf Board directs mosques play audio messages on coronavirus awareness
The Karnataka State Wakf Board has directed all mosques in the state to play its audio messages through its loudspeakers four times a day to spread awareness about coronavirus.
All central government departments to appoint nodal officers to deal with public grievances related to COVID-19: Personnel Ministry
Insurance coverage has been increased from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 10 lakhs for all those who are helping in this health crisis, including staff at private/government/transportation centres such as doctors/nurses/police/courier services: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Universities and College Teachers in Maharashtra will contribute one day's salary for State Govt's fight against Coronavirus. (DHNS)
Jammu Kashmir Police personnel distribute food among needy people living in slums in Jammu. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus: DGCA says all personnel dealing with cargo flight ops must be provided protective gear like masks and gloves.
38,442 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far; 3,501 of them done on Sunday: ICMR official
Health Ministry clarifies that the country is still in the local transmission stage, if it reaches the community transmission stage, the Health Ministry will admit it but country is not there yet. (ANI)
Homeless people eat food sitting in lines outside a shelter during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 novelcoronavirusin New Delhi on March 30, 2020. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)
Govt seeks feedback from IAS officers on COVID-19 preparedness
The central government has asked over 600 IAS officers to give feedback on a questionnaire related to its preparedness against coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Monday.
As of now, 3.34 lakh PPEs available in various hospitals across the country. About 60,000 PPE kits already procured&supplied by Govt. Indian Red Cross Society has arranged 10,000 PPEs from China which have also been received&are being distributed: Government of India
HAL has pledged Rs 20 crores from its CSR fund to PM CARES Fund. In addition to it, HAL employees have pledged their one day salary amounting to Rs. 6.25 crores. Cumulatively it works out to Rs. 26.25 crores: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
Delhi LG has given directions for strict action against DMs, DCPs for any violation of coronavirus lockdown: Officials
Anyone found roaming without e-pass or valid reason during coronavirus lockdown would be sent to shelters, LG tells DMs, DCPs
PM appreciates Omar Abdullah's call for social distancing after his uncle's death
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Omar Abdullah’s uncle and appreciated the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister's call to supporters to respect guidelines and not gather at either his residence or the graveyard.
Spain's health emergency chief Fernando Simon tests positive for coronavirus
PM said that the entire nation is displaying immense resilience, grit&patience in facing COVID-19. Recalling that Mahatma Gandhi used to say that serving poor is the best way to serve the nation, he praised the dedication of participating organization towards serving humanity: PM's Office
Spain announces 812 virus deaths in 24 hours, total rises to 7,340
A worker sprays disinfectant inside a church during a nationwide lockdown, impose in the wake ofcoronaviruspandemic, in Kanyakumari. (PTI Photo)
4 more COVID-19 cases detected positive in Kashmir; 2 each from Shopian and Srinagar. They have contact history with previous positive cases: Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary-Planning, Jammu & Kashmir. (ANI)
Admiring dedication: Amidst lockdown, cop travels 20 hours on foot to join duty in MP
Unfazed by the nationwide lockdown, a 22-year-police constable walked for nearly 20 hours during the 450-km journey from his hometown in Uttar Pradesh to Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh to join duty.
3 more test positive for Coronavirus in Rajasthan:1 in Bhilwara and 2 in Jaipur. Jaipur patients are mother and son of a person who earlier tested positive and patient in Bhilwara was being operated upon in Bangar hospital whose doctors tested positive.62 cases so far in the state. (ANI)
UK PM's advisor Cummings has symptoms of coronavirus, in self-isolation: Daily Mail
Coronavirus: In Iraq, no resting place for the dead
For Saad Malik, losing his father to the novelcoronaviruswas only the beginning of his nightmare.
For over a week, cemeteries across Iraq refused to allow the elderly man's burial.Fearing the respiratory illness could somehow spread from the corpses to nearby population centres, Iraqi religious authorities, tribes and townspeople have sent the bodies of COVID-19 victims back to hospital morgues, where they are piling up.
Customers wearing masks buy vegetables in a market during the complete lockdown imposed to contain the spread ofcoronavirus, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
India's vegetable oil demand set to drop for first time in decades
Demand for vegetable oil in India is poised to fall for the first time in decades as restaurants have pulled down their shutters to comply with a government order that imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Beware of Fake News
Fake & malicious messages are circulating on social media about likely declaration of emergency in mid-April & employment of Indian Army, veterans, National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme to assist the civil administration. It's clarified that this is absolutely fake: Indian Army (ANI)
52-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Pune; Maha toll reaches 9
A 52-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Pune on Monday, taking the toll due to the viral infection in Maharashtra to nine, an official said.
Kerala High Court grants interim bail to the trial prisoners
Kerala High Court grants interim bail to the trial prisoners and remand accused, in the light of coronavirus outbreak. The interim bail has been currently granted till April 30.
After getting bail the accused should report to local police station immediately, after reaching their residence. Those released on bail must strictly follow the lockdown instructions. After bail period, accused should appear in the respective trial courts.
One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, total cases rise to 10
A man in his late 20s on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, taking the number of coronavirus positive cases in the Union Territory to 10, officials said.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today visited the women's hostel at Indian Institute of Information Technology
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today visited the women's hostel at Indian Institute of Information Technology, Bhopal to review preparedness for coronavirus.
2 domestic manufacturers are producing 50,000 N95 masks per day. It's expected to go up to 1 lakh per day within next week. Hospitals in India have 11.95 lakh N95 masks in stock. Additional5 lakhs were distributed during last 2 days & 1.40 lakhs being distributed today: Health Ministry (ANI)
17 new cases reported in Tamil Nadu
17 new cases reported in Tamil Nadu bringing the total number of cases in the state to 67, said Tamil Nadu Health Department
60 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan till March 30
60 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Rajasthan, with Bhilwara reporting maximum 25 cases, said Raghu Sharma, State Health Minister.
65-year-old man from Nayagaon has tested positive for COVID-19
A 65-year-old man from Nayagaon has tested positive for COVID-19. Teams have started investigation for contact tracing in the jurisdiction of Punjab and Chandigarh
Members of transgender community distribute ration packets
Members of transgender community distributed ration packets, cash & cooked food among the needy in Godhra yesterday amid Coronavirus lockdown, in Gujarat. (ANI)
Government of Madhya Pradesh release 5,000 convicts on parole
We are releasing about 5,000 convicts on Emergency parole of 60 days. Another 3,000 undertrials to be released on Interim Bail of 45 days, in the next 2 days: Government of Madhya Pradesh (ANI)
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal interacts with CM Arvind Kejriwal
Interacted with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior officers. Discussed further measures to enforce lockdown & maintain social distancing to contain the spread of #Coronavirus as per instructions of Govt of India, saidDelhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (ANI)
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on March 30
We, at Deccan Herald, bring to you the list of total positive cases in India and the statewise impact of the epidemic, according to the Union Ministry of Health and sources (the list will be updated regularly).
The total number of positive cases (including deaths) in India: 1,172 as of March 30.
AIIMS to convert Apex Trauma Centre complex into COVID-19 hospital
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to convert it’s Apex Trauma Centre complex into a dedicated COVID-19 hospital.
First coronavirus patient in Kashmir tests negative
A woman from Srinagar who was the first coronavirus patient in Kashmir has been tested negative yesterday: Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir
Andhra Pradesh reports two new cases of coronavirus
Andhra Pradesh reports two new cases of coronavirus, number rises to 23 in state, according to PTI.
No decision has been taken on IPL yet
No decision has been taken on IPL yet. We will wait and watch the situation and take a call accordingly, according toBCCI Sources, ANI reported.
IPL was originally scheduled to begin on March 29 but was later postponed to April 15 in the light of the coronavirus outbreak.
Karnataka: Justice K.S. Hegde Charitable Hospital at Deralakatte in Mangaluru has started telemedicine services using WhatsApp, to enable patients to consult doctors and get medical advice, during coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)
"This service has been started due to Coronavirus pandemic. The patients can contact their respective doctors& get advice. Y'day, 300 plus patients approached our doctors through this service," saidDr S Hiremath, Medical Superintendent, Justice KS Hegde Charitable Hospital, Mangaluru.
Six new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, total rises to 69
Six new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, the total cases in the state rises to 69. The total number of cases in India rises to 1,151 with the death cases toll at 30.
Coronavirus lockdown: 17 migrant labourers from UP was intercepted by police in Andheri
A tempo carrying 17 migrant labourers from UP was intercepted by police in Andheri area y'day.After investigation by police,all labourers were sent to their respective homes. Police has registered a case under relevant sections against the tempo driver. (ANI)
1 coronavirus positive case reported in Jodhpur
1 coronavirus positive case reported in Jodhpur today. A 41-yr-old resident of Ladakh,evacuated from Iran, came to Jodhpur on 25th March&is admitted at MDH Hospital here. Total positive cases in state rises to 60: Addl Chief Secy, Dept of Medical Health&Family Welfare, Rajasthan. (ANI)
Liquor sales were stopped in Kerala
With suicide cases being reported from various parts of the state after liquor sales were stopped here following coronavirus lockdown, CM Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the Excise Department to provide liquor to those with a prescription from doctors.
Kerala govt also has asked Excise Dept to provide free treatment to and admit people with withdrawal symptoms to de-addiction centers. CM had said that the govt is also considering option of online sale of liquor as the sudden unavailability of alcohol may lead to social problems.
Kushal Pal - a resident of Barola village has waived off the rent of his 50 tenants, requesting them to not leave their residences or go back to their native place amid Coronavirus lockdown. He also provided packets of flour to all his tenants, his driver & security guard.
"Everyone should do this. We should help people in such tough times. I have 50 tenants & the rent would've been around Rs 1.50 Lakh but I waived it off for this month. I have also given 5 kg packets of flour to them, our security guard, my driver, and the domestic help," says Kushal Pal.
85, possibly infected with COVID-19, got admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi
About 85 people, possibly infected with COVID-19, got admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi last night. As of now, the hospital has registered a total of 106 people possibly infected with COVID-19: Officials to ANI
No plans to extend lockdown: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba
No plans to extend the 21-day coronavirus lockdown, said Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba.
Twelve more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra
Twelve more COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra,as the tally now jumps to 215, according to the state health official.
Maharashtra has the maximum number ofcases in India.12 new coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra -
Pune (5), Mumbai (3), Nagpur (2), Kolhapur (1), Nashik (1), andthe total number of coronavirus cases in the state rises to 215, reports Maharashtra health department.
Eight new COVID-19 cases in MP; total climbs to 47: Health official
Regional Managers & Depot Managers are directed to comply with following order - They should ensure that the buses should have stickers pasted on the front left wind screen "For Staff of essential services only & on govt today".: Delhi Transport Corporation, Govt of NCT of Delhi. (ANI)
One more positive case in Punjab
Punjab: Ramnagar Sainian village of Patiala dist sealed by the local admn as a precautionary measure after a 21-yr-old resident of the village, who returned from Nepal, tested positive for COVID19 & his 14-member family tested negative. Residents have been asked to stay at home. (ANI)
8 new Coronavirus positive cases
8 new Coronavirus positive cases- 7 in Indore and 1 in Ujjain; Total number of positive cases in Indore is 32: Dean, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore, Madhya Pradesh (ANI)
Nepalese migrant workers are stranded at Indo-Nepal border
Uttarakhand: Nepalese migrant workers are stranded at Indo-Nepal border town of Dharchula, following to lockdown due to Coronavirus threat
2nd coronavirus death in West Bengal
A 44-year-old woman from West Bengal's Kalimpongdied of Covid-19 infection taking the toll in the state to two. She died at around 2 am on Sunday.
Death toll in India rises to 30.
Punjab reports second COVID-19 death, 62-year-old man dies in Amritsar: CMO
A 62-year-old coronavirus patient, undergoing treatment for the fatal infection at the Government Medical College here, died on Sunday evening, said an official, putting the total count of COVID-19 casualty in the state at two.
Centre says need to be 'alert' as cases cross 1,000
A top Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientist on Sunday said it was not possible as yet to predict whether the COVID-19 outbreak was at its peak,even as the health ministryadmitted that the pandemic was now in “limited community transmission” stage.
Explained | COVID-19: What is a quarantine? How is it different from isolation?
TheCOVID-19outbreak is having a home run around the world, with over half a million infected and over 30,000 dead (amounting to a roughly 5%mortality rate). Combating this pandemic has been a headache for most world governments, with no vaccine available and panic spreading through streets.
Air India subsidiary employee tests positive for COVID-19
Anemployeeof theAirIndia's ground handlingsubsidiaryhastestedpositivefor novelcoronavirus, sources said on Sunday.
WATCH | US President Donald Trump's press briefing over Coronavirus Task Force
During this period, it’s very important that everyone strongly follow the guidelines. Have to follow the guidelines,” US President Donald Trumptold reporters, with members of the government’s coronavirustaskforce along with him during a press meet today.
Humanoid robots donated to govt hospital
A pvt software company in Tiruchirappalli has donated humanoid robots to govt hospital in the city for delivering medicines to patients at COVID19 isolation ward. 4 of these robots are currently ready for use. Hospital's Dean says "They'll be used if dist admn permits" (ANI)
Big B calls for reinstallation of the year 2020
"'Can we please delete the 2020 year and then reinstall it anew?
This version is with virus !'~ Ef j" tweeted Amitabh Bachchan over the coronavirus pandemic.
Maharashtra Cyber unit has registered 36 FIRs over fake news
Maharashtra Cyber unit has registered 36 FIRs across the state against those spreading fake news about COVID-19on social media. "I've ordered that all such guilty persons should be booked swiftly," Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.
Deccan Herald Editor's Note
In view of the current unprecedented circumstances, we are making a few, temporary changes to your newspaper. They are geared towards focusing purely on the news, analysis and editorial comment at a time when one saga, the threat from Covid-19, overwhelms everything else.
Kurla-Chembur highway: Police check passes and identity cards
Police check passes and identity cards of people amid the movement of vehicles during coronavirus lockdown, movement of only those availing or providing essential services is being allowed. Visuals from Kurla-Chembur highway. (ANI)
Indian Navy’s MARCOS commandos reach out to the fishermen community
Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Navy’s MARCOS commandos, under Watlab Sector, reached out to the fishermen community, at Wular Lake, to spread awareness about #COVID19. The commandos also distributed ration among the needy there.
Why didn't Police stop the crowd?: Congress MLA
"When I saw the crowd outside my bungalow I called Police asking them to disperse the crowd. I was trying to help needy people, there is nothing wrong in it. Why didn't Police stop the crowd?," saysShailesh Pandey, as an FIR was registered yesterday,for allegedly violating prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC after he announced the distribution of free ration and a crowd gathered outside his residence in Bilaspur.
Mexico confirms 145 new coronavirus cases, four new deaths.
Mexico confirms 145 new coronavirus cases, four new deaths.
US could see 100,000-200,000 deaths from COVID-19: Top health expert
In a frightening warning, the US will see 100,000 to 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus, the Trump administration's topmost infection disease expert forecast on Sunday as the pandemic infected nearly 125,000 people in the country.
Reserve Bank of India acts fast; steps welcome
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) acted with alacrity when it announced a slew of measures on Friday to deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak on the economy. The government had announced a set of measures the previous day but both addressed different aspects of the challenge.
Karnataka's plans: Mass testing need of hour
The Karnataka government’s decision to step up mass testing for coronavirus infections has come not a moment too soon.
Coronavirus: Bonding in the times of social distancing
A dreaded thought crossed octogenarian Saligram’s mind as he saw the others from his village preparing to walk to their native village in Uttar Pradesh from Delhi after the nationwide lockdown was announced.
