Coronavirus News Live: US Vice President Harris to return to work after negative Covid test
updated: May 03 2022, 08:44 ist
A total of 3,157 coronavirus infections were reported in a day taking the case tally to 4,30,82,345, while the number of active cases increased to 19,500 on Monday. Stay tuned for updates.
06:43
NTAGI to discuss whether to allow early administration of precaution dose to those travelling abroad
The NTAGI will discuss on Wednesday whether to allow early administration of the precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine to those travelling abroad for education, employment, sporting events and business commitments.
Costa Rica will offer a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to the immunocompromised and to those over 50, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.
The fourth dose will be optional and can be applied three months after the third shot, said Dr. Roberto Arroba, secretary of the National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health.
06:41
US Vice President Harris to return to work after negative Covid test
USVice President Kamala Harris will return to in-person work after testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday, according to her spokesperson.
Harris, who wields a tie-breaking vote in the Senate, plans to work in person starting on Tuesday.
Doug Emhoff, Harris' husband, told reporters that the vice president is feeling fine.
"She's doing great," he said on the sidelines of a White House reception marking the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday. "She worked the entire time."
NTAGI to discuss whether to allow early administration of precaution dose to those travelling abroad
The NTAGI will discuss on Wednesday whether to allow early administration of the precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine to those travelling abroad for education, employment, sporting events and business commitments.
Costa Rica to roll out fourth Covid shot for some
Costa Rica will offer a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to the immunocompromised and to those over 50, the country's Health Ministry said on Monday.
The fourth dose will be optional and can be applied three months after the third shot, said Dr. Roberto Arroba, secretary of the National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health.
US Vice President Harris to return to work after negative Covid test
USVice President Kamala Harris will return to in-person work after testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday, according to her spokesperson.
Harris, who wields a tie-breaking vote in the Senate, plans to work in person starting on Tuesday.
Doug Emhoff, Harris' husband, told reporters that the vice president is feeling fine.
"She's doing great," he said on the sidelines of a White House reception marking the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday. "She worked the entire time."