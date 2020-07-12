Coronavirus news live updates: Lockdown in Bengaluru from today; race for Covid-19 vaccine heats up

India's coronavirus cases see yet another single-day high as the nation records 28,701 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours. The tally crosses the 9 lakh-mark and the death toll surpasses 23,600. Covid-19 recovered cases exceed active cases by 2,42,362 and the recovery rate rises to 62.93%. Covid-19 labs expand to a total of 1,194 labs. Meanwhile, the global tally moves towards 13 million as WHO reports over 2.3 lakh cases on Sunday. Stay tuned for more updates.