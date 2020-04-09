Coronavirus news live updates: Saving lives of people topmost priority, says Patnaik as Odisha extends lockdown

A fortnight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the 21-day lockdown, India still struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Odisha becomes the first state to declare a lockdown extension until April 30. As the toll breaches the 6000-mark, with over 550 cases were reported in the last 24 hours and toll at 187. Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million. China reported 63 new cases on Wednesday, the country's National Health Commission said. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.