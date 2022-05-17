Coronavirus Live: North Korea mobilises army, steps up tracing amid Covi wave

US health regulators are expected to authorize a booster shot of Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 as soon as Tuesday. Meanwhile, North Korea has mobilised its military to distribute Covid medications and deployed more than 10,000 health workers to help trace potential patients as it fights a sweeping coronavirus wave. Stay tuned for more updates.
Shanghai reports 77 symptomatic, 746 asymptomatic Covid cases
The Chinese financial hub ofShanghaireported 746 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for May 16, down from 869 a day earlier, data released on Tuesday showed.
Confirmed symptomatic cases rose to 77 from 69 the previous day.
PM Modi’s sound advice on Covid vaccine access
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for reforming and strengthening the World Health Organisation (WHO) to “build a more resilient global health security architecture’’ is timely and relevant.
FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's Covid booster shot for younger kids
US health regulators are expected to authorize a booster shot of Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 as soon as Tuesday, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
North Korea mobilises army, steps up tracing amid Covid wave