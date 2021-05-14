Coronavirus News Live: Karnataka crosses Maharashtra to have most active Covid cases in India

With over 35,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, Karnataka crossed Maharashtra to have the most active infections in the country. According to the health ministry data, Karnataka has 5,92,202 active cases, as against Maharashtra which has 5,48,507 cases. Stay tuned for more updates.
EU countries send medicines, medical equipment to India
India should work with other countries to ramp up vaccine production: Anthony Fauci
Centre says Bharat Biotech ready to share Covaxin technology to ramp up production
The Centre on Thursday said that Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based manufacturer of Covaxin, is willing to share the vaccine technology with other companies for scaling up the production of the homegrown shot against Covid-19, provided such companies have the required facilities to handle a live virus.
Opinion | Covid-19: India basking in global aid?
There is a strange, even a bizarre, sense of self-satisfaction, if not self-congratulation, among officials and policy wonks about the international aid from more than 40 countries.
How proning can help Covid patients
Lying face down is known as proning. It is a medically accepted position to improve oxygenation.
Indian, South African coronavirus variants found in Americas, WHO expert says
The four most worrying coronavirus variants have been detected in virtually all countries and territories of the Americas, but although they are more transmissible there is no evidence they are more lethal, a World Health Organization expert said on Thursday.
