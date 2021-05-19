Coronavirus News Live: Singapore slams Kejriwal's tweet on new Covid-19 strain in country

India reported less than 3 lakh cases after 27 days on Tuesday with 2.63 lakh new Covid-19 infections, with 4,329 deaths, the highest single-day toll. In the past two weeks, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been driving India’s Covid-19 breakout with Maharashtra. Meanwhile, some states such as Maharashtra and Delhi are starting to report lower daily Covid-19 cases and deaths as lockdowns are underway. Stay tuned for updates.
A daily wage worker with her children walks barefoot on a road, during the second wave of coronavirus in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
US civil rights leader to urge Biden to release 60 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to India
Eminent American civil rights leader Rev. Jesse L. Jackson is urging President Joe Biden to release 60 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to India, which is experiencing one of the worst outbreaks of thee pandemic in the world.
Rev. Jackson will be joined by a number of prominent Indian leaders in the national capital on Wednesday, to make a public appeal to Biden for more humanitarian aid, according to a community statement.
China cuts Covid-19 vaccine ingredient shipment to Brazil
China will reduce its shipment of pharmaceutical ingredients for producing Covid-19 vaccines to Brazil's Butantan biomedical institute next week to 3,000 liters from 4,000, Butantan said on Tuesday.
This means the shipment scheduled for May 26 will now make 5 million doses of the Coronavac shot, Butantan said, instead of the 7 million Sao Paulo state Governor Joao Doria had tweeted on Monday.
US Congressman praises PM Modi's efforts during Covid-19 crisis
A US Congressman on Tuesday praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and exuded confidence that Indians will overcome the challenge.
Reiterating that the United States and India share a special partnership, Congressman Joe Wilson also said he is grateful to support efforts in Congress to supply India with the necessary equipment to combat the pandemic.
"Our sympathy to the people of India as victims of the coronavirus pandemic. I appreciate the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this heartbreaking crisis," Wilson said.
Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported an additional 253 coronavirus fatalities, bringing the total death toll in the country to 220,746.
Health workers take a break from cremating the deceased, during the second wave of coronavirus, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Singapore rejects Kejriwal's tweet on ‘very dangerous’ Covid-19 strain in the country
Singapore on Tuesday dismissed media reports quoting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that a “very dangerous" strain of the coronavirus was prevalent in the city state, saying there is “no truth whatsoever” in such assertions.
Read more