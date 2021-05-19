Coronavirus News Live: Singapore slams Kejriwal's tweet on new Covid-19 strain in country

India reported less than 3 lakh cases after 27 days on Tuesday with 2.63 lakh new Covid-19 infections, with 4,329 deaths, the highest single-day toll. In the past two weeks, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been driving India’s Covid-19 breakout with Maharashtra. Meanwhile, some states such as Maharashtra and Delhi are starting to report lower daily Covid-19 cases and deaths as lockdowns are underway. Stay tuned for updates.