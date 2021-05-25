Coronavirus news live: 5,424 cases of black fungus reported from 18 states

As India continues to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, as many as 5,424 cases of mucormycosis or black fungus have been reported from 18 states, with a majority of them in Gujarat and Maharashtra. The country's total caseload stands at 2,67,52,447 and its death toll stands at 3,03,720. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
Pfizer, Moderna vaccine order book full, says Centre
The Centre on Monday said the order books of Pfizer and Moderna were already full and it was in touch with them for supply of Covid-19 vaccines, even as it told the Kerala High Court that only57% of the dosesproduced in the country were reaching the people.
NHRC notice to Centre, states on 'poor working conditions' of ASHA workers
The NHRC has issued notices to the the Centre and the states over allegations of "poor working conditions" of ASHA workers in the rural areas across the country, the rights panel said on Monday.
Case against BBMP officials for forcing people to undergo Covid tests
Bengaluru police have taken up a suo motu case against the BBMP officials who were seen beating and forcing residents to undergo RT-PCR tests in Nagarthpet on Monday.
