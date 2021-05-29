Coronavirus News Live: India's positivity rate remains under 10 per cent for 5th consecutive day

India reports 1.73 lakh cases cases in 24 hours, the lowest in 45 days, with the positivity rate under 10% for the fifth consecutive day. States will collect data of children who have lost parents to Covid-19 and upload it in the Bal Swaraj portal. Meanwhile, US said that it is united with India in tackling Covid-19. Stay tuned for more updates.
India's daily Covid-19 cases under 1.75L after 45 days; 3,617 deaths reported in 24 hours
India on Saturday continued to report a dip in daily Covid-19 infections with 1.73 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours. With 3,617 new fatalities, the death toll due to the virus reached 3,22,512.
Covid-19 second wave: Malls owners suffer around Rs 3,000 cr loss in 8 weeks due to lockdowns
Mall owners have incurred a loss of around Rs 3,000 crore during the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic over the last eight weeks due to lockdowns and restrictions imposed by various states across the country.
Government issues guidelines on vaccinating elderly, differently-abled near home
The Centre Thursday issued guidelines for vaccination near home, making it easier for the elderly and the differently-abled to get inoculated against coronavirus close to the places of their residence.
All states directed to upload data of children orphaned by Covid-19 on the Bal Swaraj portal
National Commission forProtection od Child Rights wrote to Principal Secretaries of all States/UTs sating that they (States/UTs) must upload the required data of all children who have become orphan or lost either of their parents to Covid-19 tothe Bal Swaraj portal under the Covid-Care link
Ladakh reported 124 Covid-19 cases on Friday
Mizoram reported 283 Covid-19 cases
US, India united in tackling Covid-19: Secretary of State Antony Blinken
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday the United States and India are united in trying to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic together and Washington wants to make sure it takes action to help India with its current coronavirus crisis.
Daily Covid-19 cases drop below 2 lakh after 44 days
India on Friday registered its lowest daily count of Covid-19 cases in 45 days as nearly 1.71 lakh fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.
Himachal Pradesh government extends Covid-19 restrictions in the state to 6 am of June 7. (ANI)
WHO convened global study on origin of Covid-19 is an important first step: MEA
WHO convened global study on origin of Covid-19 is an important first step. It stressed the need for next phase studies as also for further data & studies to reach robust conclusions. The follow up of WHO report & further studies deserve understanding & cooperation of all: MEA (ANI)