Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi's 9 requests ahead of Navratri

DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 19 2020, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 21:57 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the issues related to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.

 With the number of coronavirus cases increasing in India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the issues related to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it. Here are the Prime Minister's 9 requests to the citizens of India: 

1. Every Indian citizen should be cautious for a few weeks, and when it is unnecessary, do not get out of the house. 

2. 60-65-year-olds must stay inside their homes. 

3. On March 22, Sunday, PM requests the Indian citizens to follow 'Janta curfew', which is staying in their homes from 7 am to 9 pm. 

4. People at home, on Sunday, should salute those who are serving the country to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, at 5 pm. 

5. Avoid going for routine check-ups, try to postpone surgeries, unless and until it is of utmost emergency. 

6. The Union government under Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, keeping in mind the impact of the coronavirus on the economy, a 'Coronavirus Economic Task Force' will be formed. 

7. The Prime Minister requested the business agencies to not cut down the salaries of their employees. 

8. Do not engage in 'panic-buying' and refrain from stocking essential goods. 

9. Also, stay away from false information and rumours.

