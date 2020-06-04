Coronavirus: Retd officials, PAs of MPs can't enter Parliament for now

Parliament House will be out of bounds for retired officials, personal visitors of officers below the rank of Joint Secretary and Personal Assistants of MPs till further orders with authorities taking steps to ensure that the complex remains less crowded during COVID-19 pandemic.

In an order, Director (Security) B C Joshi said there is a heightened need for officials to take utmost care and precaution to prevent the spread of the disease at all places including Parliament.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and to ensure social distancing, safety and security of MPs and officials, he said retired officials and personal guests of the officers below the rank of Joint Secretary will not be permitted inside Parliament House complex till further orders.

In a separate bulletin, Lok Sabha Secretary General Snehalata Shrivastava said the entry of Personnal Assistants' of MPs need to be restricted in view of the pandemic.

"A total of more than 800 PAs' presence during Session time will make the situation vulnerable. In compliance of the social distancing norms, it is decided to restrict the entry of PAs of MPs inside Parliament House till further orders," she said.

On May 28, a Director-level officer of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat has been found COVID-19 positive. Along with the official, his wife and children have also tested positive for the virus infection.

He had attended office till May 28, the day his test results returned positive following which his office and the floor in Parliament House Annexe was sanitised.