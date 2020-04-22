Coronavirus state-wise India update: Total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 22

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting over 20,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 1.65 lakh people dead globally.

While novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 20,013 as of April 22.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 632

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 35 1 Bihar 126 2 Chandigarh 26 0 Chhattisgarh 36 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 7 0 Gujarat 2178 90 Haryana 254 3 Himachal Pradesh 39 2 Jharkhand 46 2 Karnataka 418 17 Kerala 426 3 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1540 74 Maharashtra 5218 251 Manipur 2 0 Meghalaya 11 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 1* 0 Delhi 2156 47 Puducherry 7 0 Punjab 251 16 Rajasthan 1735 26 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 1596 18 Telangana 928 23 Tripura 2 0 Uttar Pradesh 1294 18 Uttarakhand 46 0 West Bengal 392 15 Odisha 74 1 Andhra Pradesh 757 20 Jammu and Kashmir 380 5 Ladakh 18 0

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 3259

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.