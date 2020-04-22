Coronavirus state-wise India update: Total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 22

COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on April 22

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 20,013; death toll stands at 632 as of April 22

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Apr 22 2020, 07:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 07:30 ist
A medics wearing protective suit is seen at LNJP hospital during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Credit: PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting over 20,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 1.65 lakh people dead globally.

While novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 20,013 as of April 22.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 632

 

 

State Positive Cases Deaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 16 0
Arunachal Pradesh 1 0
Assam 35 1
Bihar 126 2
Chandigarh 26 0
Chhattisgarh 36 0
Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0 0
Daman and Diu 0 0
Goa 7 0
Gujarat 2178 90
Haryana 254 3
Himachal Pradesh 39 2
Jharkhand 46 2
Karnataka 418 17
Kerala 426 3
Lakshadweep 0 0
Madhya Pradesh 1540 74
Maharashtra 5218 251
Manipur 2 0
Meghalaya 11 1
Mizoram 1 0
Nagaland 1* 0
Delhi 2156 47
Puducherry 7 0
Punjab 251 16
Rajasthan 1735 26
Sikkim 0 0
Tamil Nadu 1596 18
Telangana 928 23
Tripura 2 0
Uttar Pradesh 1294 18
Uttarakhand 46 0
West Bengal 392 15
Odisha 74 1
Andhra Pradesh 757 20
Jammu and Kashmir 380 5
Ladakh 18 0

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 3259

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

