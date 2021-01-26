Coronavirus vaccine news updates: UN pitches to allow vaccine mass production in India

Calling for international cooperation for massive vaccination to end Covid-19, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said licenses should be made available to countries like India and Brazil that have huge production capacities. Meanwhile, Moderna announced its vaccine is effective against new variants of the coronavirus that have emerged in Britain and South Africa, but it appears to be less protective against the variant discovered in South Africa.
Pfizer or Sinopharm? 'Vaccine diplomacy' in Middle East
Pfizer or Sinopharm? The US or China? In the Middle East and North Africa, novel coronavirus vaccine orders are driven by diplomatic and logistical considerations, reflecting Beijing's growing regional influence.
Why vaccines alone will not end coronavirus
The coronavirus pandemic in the United States has raged almost uncontrollably for so long that even if millions of people are vaccinated, millions more will still be infected and become ill unless people continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing measures until midsummer or later, according to a new model by scientists at Columbia University.
