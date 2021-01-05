Coronavirus vaccine news updates: UK scientists worried vaccines may be ineffective against S African virus variant

Amid questions raised by industry experts and opposition parties on the emergency approval to its coronavirus vaccine Covaxin without publication of efficacy data, Bharat Biotech's chairman on Monday hit out at critics saying his firm had carried out "200 per cent honest clinical trials". Meanwhile, Britain announced its third national lockdown even as it began inoculations with the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday. Stay tuned for updates
UK scientists worried vaccines may not work on South African coronavirus variant
Scientists are not fully confident that Covid-19 vaccines will work on a new variant of the coronavirus found in South Africa, ITV's political editor said on Monday, citing an unidentified scientific adviser to the British government.
Both Britain and South Africa have discovered new, more infectious variants in the coronavirus in recent weeks that have driven a surge in cases. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday he was now very worried about the strand found in South Africa.
New variant detected in New York amid growing crisis over vaccine rollout
New York, the onetime center of the pandemic, faced a growing crisis on Monday over the lagging pace of coronavirus vaccinations, as deaths continue to rise in the second wave and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo came under mounting pressure to overhaul the process.
The small number of vaccine recipients is particularly striking in New York City, where roughly 110,000 people — in a city of more than 8 million — have received the first of two doses necessary to help prevent serious cases of the disease. That is about a quarter of the total number received by the city.
The concern over vaccinations in New York echoes problems reported during a sluggish rollout across the nation, and comes as a man in his 60s became the state’s first confirmed case of a more contagious variant of the virus.
Stemirna COVID-19 vaccine candidate obtains clinical trial approval in China
A COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Chinese firm Stemirna Therapeutics obtains approval to conduct human testing from China's medical products regulator, the firm's partner said on Tuesday.
The potential vaccine, which Stemirna has started working on since January last year, is based on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, Tibet Rhodiola Pharma, which is jointly developing the candidate with Stemirna, said in a filing.
The mRNA technology is also used in vaccines from Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc. Both these vaccines are being rolled out in the United States.
Most Asian markets fall after virus, vote worries hit Wall St
Asian markets mostly fell Tuesday following a sharp pullback on Wall Street as investors were spooked by a coronavirus surge, new lockdowns, a slow vaccine rollout and uncertainty over US Senate elections.
While analysts are broadly upbeat about the long-term outlook this year, the nascent inoculation programmes have yet to have an impact, meaning the first few months of the year will likely be bumpy.
And the task ahead was laid bare by data showing almost 280,000 Americans were infected in one day, while the country's death toll passed 300,000.
And as a new, potentially more transmissible strain rampages around the world, governments are being forced to tighten containment measures again, with England going into a six-week full lockdown after officials warned hospitals could soon face collapse.
Mexico approves AstraZeneca/Oxford coronavirus vaccine
Mexico on Monday authorized the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use in the country, which has one of the world's highest Covid-19 death tolls.
Deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell announced on Twitter that Mexican regulators had approved the vaccine, which has also been authorized by countries including Britain, India and Argentina.
With the virus surging, Britain returns to a lockdown
Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a strict new national lockdown Monday as Britain’s desperate race to vaccinate its population risked being overtaken by a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus that was on track to overwhelm the nation’s beleaguered hospitals.
After several days of frighteningly high and escalating case numbers, Johnson ordered schools and colleges in England to close their doors and shift to remote learning. He appealed to Britons to stay at home for all but a few necessary purposes, including essential work and buying food and medicine.
The nationwide restrictions, officials warned, will remain in place until at least the middle of February.
The decision was a fresh setback for Johnson, coming at a time when the arrival of two vaccines appeared to provide a route out of the crisis after nine fraught months and fierce criticism of his handling of the pandemic.
"Premature" to change authorized COVID-19 vaccines dosing, schedules, FDA says
The US Food and Drug Administration said on Monday that the idea of changing the authorized dosing or schedules of Covid-19 vaccines was premature and not supported by the available data.
The FDA said it had been following discussions and news reports about reducing the number of doses, extending the length of time between doses, cutting the dosage in half, or mixing and matching vaccines in order to immunize more people.
Although these were "reasonable" questions to consider, the US regulator said, "at this time suggesting changes to the FDA-authorized dosing or schedules of these vaccines is premature and not rooted solidly in the available evidence."
"Without appropriate data supporting such changes in vaccine administration, we run a significant risk of placing public health at risk," the agency said in a statement.
Pfizer and partner BioNTech SE as well as Moderna Inc recently won US emergency use authorization for their vaccine candidates.
The available data continues to support the use of two specified doses of each authorized vaccine at specified intervals, the FDA said.
Dry run for Covid-19 vaccine adminstration will be held across Uttar Pradesh today.