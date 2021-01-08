Coronavirus vaccine news updates: States, UTs to get first supply of Covid-19 vaccine soon

Ahead of the much-awaited launch of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, a nationwide dry run on 700-plus districts will be conducted today, to ensure efficient planning and management for vaccine delivery. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana would be two exceptions as the first one had conducted such an exercise on January 5 and the latter planned to do so on January 7. Meanwhile, India’s daily Covid-19 death count is on a steady decline, the cumulative toll crossed the 150,000-mark on Thursday. Stay tuned for more updates.