Coronavirus vaccine news updates: States, UTs to get first supply of Covid-19 vaccine soon

Ahead of the much-awaited launch of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, a nationwide dry run on 700-plus districts will be conducted today, to ensure efficient planning and management for vaccine delivery. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana would be two exceptions as the first one had conducted such an exercise on January 5 and the latter planned to do so on January 7. Meanwhile, India’s daily Covid-19 death count is on a steady decline, the cumulative toll crossed the 150,000-mark on Thursday. Stay tuned for more updates.
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will visit Tamil Nadu on Friday to review preparedness and oversee dry run of Covid-19 vaccination: Official statement
More than 600,000 people in UK get first Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine dose
More than 600,000 people in the United Kingdom have received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine since inoculations began in the country earlier this month, the British government said on Thursday.
Covid-19 vaccine dry run to be conducted at 263 places across Karnataka
Karnataka has planned to conduct Covid-19 vaccination dry run at a total of 263 different health facilities across the state on January 8, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Thursday.
Are Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers or governments on the hook if things go wrong?
TheCovid-19vaccines are here and distribution has begun. But what if something goes wrong?
Covid-19: Finance Ministry sanctions Rs 480 crore for vaccinating first three crore individuals
The Union Finance Ministry has sanctioned Rs 480 crore to administer the Covid-19 vaccine to the first three crore individuals comprising healthcare workers and front line staff.
