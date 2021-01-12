Coronavirus vaccine news updates: Trucks with Covishield reach Pune airport; to be shipped to different places soon

A decisive phase in India's fight against coronavirus began in the wee hours on Tuesday as the first consignment of Covishield vaccines left Serum Institute of India for Pune airport, four days ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive launch. The government on Monday had placed a purchase order with Serum Institute of India (SII) for 11 million doses of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield, each costing Rs 210, including the GST. Stay tuned for live updates.