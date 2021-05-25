Covaxin doses reached 30 cities in 30 days, says Bharat Biotech MD Suchitra Ella

Bharat Biotech Co-Founder and Joint MD Suchitra Ella on Tuesday said that Covaxin has reached thirty cities in thirty days despite some employees being off work due to Covid-19.
"COVAXIN reaches 30 cities within 30 day. All our employees are committed, working 24x7 thru lockdowns for the country's immunisation - pls send your prayers to their families, some are still quarantined & off work," Ella said in a tweet.
Also Read | Bharat Biotech's US partner Ocugen submits 'Master File' to FDA on Covaxin
By way of dispatch to private hospitals, the vaccine has reached various cities, including Amritsar, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Ernakulam, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kolkata, Guwahati, Mysore, Pune, Raipur, Mohali and Vijayawada.
Last week, Bharat Biotech said it plans to produce an additional 200 million (20 crore) doses of Covaxin at its subsidiary's facility in Gujarat. This will take the overall production volume of the vaccine to about 1 billion (100 crore) doses per annum.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Pacific braces for 'Super Blood Moon' celestial show
IEA's urgent fossil fuel warning earns mixed reception
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far
How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children
Man City and Chelsea: From outsiders to European elite
Cyclone Yaas: Kolkata gets rain ahead of landfall