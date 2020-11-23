Covid-19 caseload in India breaches 91-lakh mark

 India's Covid-19 caseload went past 91 lakh with 44,059 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 85,62,641, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 91,39,865 while the death toll climbed to 1,33,738 with 511 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the thirteenth consecutive day.There are 4,43,486 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 4.85 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. 

The national recovery rate was recorded 93.68 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.  It went past  50 lakh on September 16,  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the ICMR, over 13.25 crore samples have been tested up to November 22 with 8,49,596 samples being tested on Sunday.

