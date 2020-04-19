COVID-19: Dehradun, Haridwar designated as red zones

COVID-19: Dehradun, Haridwar & Nainital districts designated as red zones in Uttarakhand

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Apr 19 2020, 19:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 19:51 ist
PTI/File photo of a deserted street in Dehradun

Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital in Uttarakhand have been kept in the red zone with 80 per cent of positive COVID-19 cases in the state reported from these districts.

According to a strategy devised by the health department for effective implementation of the extended lockdown, the state has been divided into three zones on the basis of the rate of spread of the pandemic, Health Secretary Yugal Kishore Pant said on Sunday.

Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital districts which account for 80 per cent of the confirmed novel coronavirus cases have been kept in the red zone while Almora, Udham Singh Nagar and Pauri districts have been kept in the orange zone.

The remaining seven districts of the state which have not yet reported any positive case have been kept in the green zone, Pant said.

A total of 42 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand so far including 20 in Dehradun, nine in Nainital, seven in Haridwar, four in Udham Singh Nagar and one each in Pauri and Almora districts, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttarakhand
Dehradun
Haridwar
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?

Some relief for non-containment zones

Some relief for non-containment zones

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few

 