Kejriwal orders procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines

Covid-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders immediate procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines for new ICU beds

He said the move will allow immediate operationalisation of the new ICU beds

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 24 2020, 10:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2020, 10:25 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered for immediate procurement of 1,200 BiPAP machines for the new ICU beds being added in the national capital this week, an official said on Tuesday.

He said the move will allow immediate operationalisation of the new ICU beds.

A total of 1,200 BiPAP machines will be procured immediately from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the official said.

On Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain attributed the high Covid-19 death rate in the city to the pollution caused by stubble-burning and said he expects a downtrend in the next two-three weeks.

The city recorded 4,454 fresh Covid-19 cases and a positivity rate of 11.94 per cent on Monday, while 121 more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the disease to 8,512 in the city.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
ICU

What's Brewing

Displaced Syria teen recreates lost family home

Displaced Syria teen recreates lost family home

Can a computer devise a Theory of Everything?

Can a computer devise a Theory of Everything?

DH Toon | Kerala govt withdraws 'Gag' ordinance

DH Toon | Kerala govt withdraws 'Gag' ordinance

Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?

Antibodies good. Machine-made molecules better?

China's robotic spacecraft to bring rocks from the moon

China's robotic spacecraft to bring rocks from the moon

Donald Trump Wars II: The loser strikes back

Donald Trump Wars II: The loser strikes back

The Lead: Anand Deverakonda's ‘Middle Class Melodies’

The Lead: Anand Deverakonda's ‘Middle Class Melodies’

Netflix gets tangled in India's religious tensions

Netflix gets tangled in India's religious tensions

AstraZeneca promises Covid-19 vaccine at cost price

AstraZeneca promises Covid-19 vaccine at cost price

Janet Yellen and her rise in a male-dominated sphere

Janet Yellen and her rise in a male-dominated sphere

 