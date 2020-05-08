COVID-19: Four test positive in Himachal Pradesh, tally rises to 51

Four people, including a two-year-old girl, tested positive for novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 51 in the state, officials said.

A woman from Amb in Una district has tested positive, a district official said.

She had returned from Delhi a few days ago and was kept in institutional quarantine, he added.

In Chamba, Deputy Commissioner Vivek Bhatia told PTI a two-year-old girl tested positive on Friday. Her father, a driver, had tested COVID-19 positive on Wednesday, the DC said.

The official said she will be admitted to RPGMC in Kangra for treatment.

The driver from Khad Jota panchayat in Salooni subdivision had a recent travel history to Baddi in Solan district. Samples of all his contacts except that of his daughter tested negative, the DC added.

A person from Kangra district has tested positive at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Kangra Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said.

The patient's details were not immediately available.

Earlier in the day, a 42-year-old man tested positive for the coronavirus in Hamirpur district, Deputy Commissioner Hairkesh Meena said.

The man from Bijhari town in Bijhri tehsil had returned to Hamirpur from Delhi on April 29, he added.

Hamirpur had become coronavirus-free on April 29 after the last two patients in the district tested negative for the infection.

Himachal Pradesh has now 10 active cases with three in Chamba, two in Kangra, one each in Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla and Sirmaur districts, according to officials.

While 34 people have recovered from the infection, three have died. Four people were shifted to other states for treatment.

The fatalities include a 70-year-old Delhi resident who stayed at a guest house of a factory in Baddi in Solan and died at PGIMER, Chandigarh on April 2.