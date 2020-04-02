COVID-19: Indore raises fear of community transmission

Two more patients, having no travel history, died in Indore on Thursday while the number of coronavirus patients went up to 75, giving rise to fear that the city may have entered stage-three of community-transmitted infection. In the rest of Madhya Pradesh, the number of corona patients is stable for the last one week but Indore continuing to witness a frightening surge.

On Thursday morning MP recorded eighth death from the pandemic as a 54-year-old man succumbed to infection. He was admitted on March 29 in MY hospital and he had no history of travel even outside Indore, forget traveling abroad, according to doctors who attended him. A 65-year-old woman also died in similar circumstances on Wednesday night in another hospital.

With reports of 12 more cases testing positive till Wednesday night, Indore has 75 corona patients. Total cases in Madhya Pradesh have gone up to 98 which include eight in Jabalpur, six in Ujjain, and four in Bhopal, two in Gwalior and Shivpuri and one in Khargone.