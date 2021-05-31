Covid-19: NHRC acting chief stresses on need for self-analysis

Covid-19: NHRC chief stresses on need for self-analysis

He said that we need to prepare for a possible third wave of Covid and keep in mind the safety of children

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • May 31 2021, 13:48 ist
  • updated: May 31 2021, 13:48 ist
Health workers wearing PPE kit admit a Covid-19 patient at a government hospital, in Kolkata. Credit: PTI Photo

NHRC acting chairperson Justice Prafulla Chandra Pant has stressed on the need for self-assessment during the Covid-19 crisis in the country.

"We will have to think about where the mistake took place. Instead of discussing the action of the government, we will have to focus on how we all can make a contribution," he said on Sunday at a webinar organised on the topic 'Corona and India'.

Emphasising on the need for improvement in the health sector of the country, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) acting chief said the third-largest number of deaths due to the infection have been reported from India.

He said that we need to prepare for a possible third wave of Covid and keep in mind the safety of children.

We will have to learn from our experience and recognise our strengths and work in a manner so as to ensure that the lives of common people are safe, Pant further said.

The NHRC has given several guidelines to the Centre and State governments relating to containment zones, community participation, accountability, facilities enhancement and electric cremation, he said.

Speaking at the webinar, former Biju Janata Dal MP Tathagata Satpathy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last year stated that we have defeated coronavirus but this was his mistake.

At that time, the fear of Covid disappeared from the minds of the people, he added.

Coronavirus
Covid-19
NHRC

