COVID-19: One more dies in Mumbai, India toll rises to 5

A senior citizen, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment in Mumbai, died on Saturday night.

With this, the total number of coronavirus deaths in Maharashtra rises to two.

The patient, who was 63 years old, passed away at 11.03 PM on Saturday night at the Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre.

Officials of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and the Harkishandas Hospital confirmed the death.

"The patient had a chronic history of diabetes, high blood pressure and iichemic heart disease and he developed acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) leading to death," a government spokesperson said.

The patient's wife also tested positive for coronavirus and is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, 10 more persons in Maharashtra, majority of them with history of foreign travel, tested positive for the virus, taking the number to an alarming 74 for the state.

This includes six in Mumbai and four in Pune.

The Mumbai-Pune belt has the highest number of cases in India.