Covid-19 plasma therapy shows little benefit in patients in India: Study

Convalescent plasma therapy, which uses the blood of recovered Covid-19 patients as a potential treatment, has shown limited effect in reducing the progression to severe disease or death in a trial conducted in India, scientists say.

The study, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) involved 464 adults with moderate Covid-19 who were admitted to hospitals in India between April and July.

As many as 239 adult patients received two transfusions of convalescent plasma, 24 hours apart, alongside standard care, while the control group comprising of 229 patients received standard care only.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

One month later, 44 patients or 19 per cent of those who received the plasma had progressed to severe disease or had died of any cause, compared with 41 patients or 18 per cent in the control group.

Plasma therapy did, however, seem to reduce symptoms, such as shortness of breath and fatigue, after seven days, according to the researchers, including those from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and National Institute of Epidemiology, Tamil Nadu.

"Convalescent plasma was not associated with a reduction in progression to severe Covid-19 or all-cause mortality," the researchers wrote in the journal.

"This trial has high generalisability and approximates convalescent plasma use in real-life settings with limited laboratory capacity,” they said.

The researchers noted that a prior measurement of neutralising antibody titres in donors and participants might further clarify the role of convalescent plasma in the management of Covid-19.

Patients in the study were aged at least 18 years who had confirmed Covid-19 based on a RT-PCR result for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease.

Participants in the intervention arm received two doses of 200 milliliter (mL) of convalescent plasma, transfused 24 hours apart, in addition to the best standard of care.

Although the observational studies conducted previously suggested clinical benefits in recipients of convalescent plasma, the trials were stopped early and failed to ascertain any mortality benefit from plasma treatment in patients with Covid-19, the researchers said.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 23

The new study shows that in settings with limited laboratory capacity, convalescent plasma does not reduce 28 day mortality or progression to severe disease in patients admitted to hospital with moderate Covid-19, they said.

Although plasma treatment was associated with earlier resolution of shortness of breath and fatigue and higher negative conversion of SARS-CoV-2 RNA on day 7 of enrolment, as a potential treatment for patients with moderate Covid-19 it showed limited effectiveness