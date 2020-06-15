COVID-19: Rope in private hospitals and fix reasonable rates, Centre tells states

The Centre on Monday asked states to rope in the private sector to step up healthcare infrastructure at reasonable rates to overcome the shortage of hospital beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients as new cases surge every passing day.

Centre has suggested to states to finalise the reasonable rates with private hospitals keeping in mind the rates offered under the Pradhan Mantri Jana Arogya Yojana and the Central Government Health Scheme besides factoring in the cost of personal protection equipment for healthcare personnel.

“It has been suggested that the rates, once fixed, must be widely publicised so that both the patients and service providers are fully aware and capacities are used optimally,” a health ministry statement said.

States such as Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have also capped COVID-19 testing charges.

The Centre’s suggestion came against the backdrop of reports indicating an emerging shortage of healthcare infrastructure including hospitals with ICU beds, ventilators, oxygen supported beds for management of COVID-19 patients and overcharging by private hospitals.

The health ministry said states have also been asked to proactively engage with the private sector health providers and consider pooling in public and private healthcare facilities, as this will help in providing prompt, good quality and reasonable health care to COVID-19 patients.