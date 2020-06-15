Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 15

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 3.3 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4.2 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 3,31,603 as of June 15.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 9,502

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 38 0 Arunachal Pradesh 87 0 Assam 3,718 8 Bihar 6,290 39 Chandigarh 350 5 Chhattisgarh 1,512 6 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 29 0 Daman and Diu 6 0 Goa 564 0 Gujarat 23,590 1,478 Haryana 7,208 88 Himachal Pradesh 514 6 Jharkhand 1,761 9 Karnataka 7,000 89 Kerala 2,407 19 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 10,641 447 Maharashtra 1,07,958 3950 Manipur 458 0 Meghalaya 44 1 Mizoram 107 0 Nagaland 163 0 Delhi 41,182 1327 Puducherry 176 2 Punjab 3,140 67 Rajasthan 12,694 292 Sikkim 63 0 Tamil Nadu 44,661 435 Telangana 4,974 185 Tripura 1,046 1 Uttar Pradesh 13,617 399 Uttarakhand 1,816 24 West Bengal 11,087 475 Odisha 3,909 10 Andhra Pradesh 5,965 82 Jammu and Kashmir 5,041 59 Ladakh 437 1 Cases being reassigned to states 7436

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 1,54,330

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.