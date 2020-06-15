Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 15

COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 15

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 15 2020, 07:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2020, 07:11 ist
Healthcare workers wait to take off their personal protective equipment (PPE) after the end of a check-up camp for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a slum in Mumbai, India June 14, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting more than 3.3 lakh people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 4.2 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):  3,31,603 as of June 15.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 9,502

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands380
Arunachal Pradesh870
Assam3,7188
Bihar6,29039
Chandigarh3505
Chhattisgarh1,5126
Dadar and Nagar Haveli290
Daman and Diu60
Goa5640
Gujarat23,5901,478
Haryana7,20888
Himachal Pradesh5146
Jharkhand1,7619
Karnataka7,00089
Kerala2,40719
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh10,641447
Maharashtra 1,07,9583950
Manipur4580
Meghalaya441
Mizoram1070
Nagaland1630
Delhi41,1821327
Puducherry1762
Punjab3,14067
Rajasthan12,694292
Sikkim630
Tamil Nadu44,661435
Telangana4,974185
Tripura1,0461
Uttar Pradesh13,617399
Uttarakhand1,81624
West Bengal11,087475
Odisha3,90910
Andhra Pradesh5,96582
Jammu and Kashmir5,04159
Ladakh4371
Cases being reassigned to states7436 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 1,54,330

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

