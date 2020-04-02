COVID-19: Tablighi Jamaat attendee attempts suicide from 6th floor of Delhi hospital

COVID-19: Tablighi Jamaat attendee attempts suicide

PTI
New Delhi,
  Apr 02 2020
  • updated: Apr 02 2020, 01:49 ist
Representative image.

A person from Nizamuddin's Markaz infected with coronavirus tried to commit suicide at a hospital here, a doctor said.

During an interaction over a video link with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the doctor from Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital said people, who were brought from the Markaz, were "not cooperating" with the medical staff of the hospital.

"A person from Markaz tried to commit suicide, but doctors foiled his suicide attempt, putting their lives in danger," the doctor said.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday climbed to 152, with 32 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

These total cases include 53 people who took part in a religious congregation in the Nizamuddin area last month, the health department said in a statement. 

During the interaction, the doctor also said that there is a security issue at the hospital.

Kejriwal in an online briefing said he has spoken to Home Secretary so that security can be stepped up for both patients and doctors.

"Some patients are behaving very aggressively and as a result, no one wants to go near them. Yesterday, one patient tried to commit suicide at Rajiv Gandhi hospital, doctors pulled him back and saved him," Kejriwal said.

