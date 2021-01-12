56.5 lakh Covid-19 shots to be flown to 13 cities today

Covid-19 vaccine movement begins; 56.5 lakh doses to be flown to 13 cities across India

Vaccine movement has started, he said on Twitter, adding that first two flights operated by 'SpiceJet and GoAir from Pune to Delhi and Chennai have taken off'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jan 12 2021, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 10:15 ist
A police officer performs prayers in front of a truck carrying first consignment of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, before it leaves from Serum Bio-Pharma Park of Serum Institute of India, for its distribution, in Pune, India. Credit: Reuters Photo

Four airlines will operate nine flights to transport 56.5 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine from Pune to 13 cities across the country on Tuesday, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. 

Vaccine movement has started, he said on Twitter, adding that first two flights operated by "SpiceJet and GoAir from Pune to Delhi and Chennai have taken off". 

First flight with Covishield vaccines departs from Pune to Delhi

"Today @airindiain @flyspicejet @goairlinesindia & @IndiGo6E will operate 9 flights from Pune with 56.5 lakh doses to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow & Chandigarh," he said on Twitter.

Hardeep Singh Puri
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine

