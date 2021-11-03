Coronavirus News Live: India records lowest active cases in over 8 months

Meanwhile, with both doses of vaccination still eluding a large population, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a review meeting with district magistrates of over 40 districts with low Covid-19 vaccination coverage in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and the Northeast today.
    Active cases decline to lowest in 252 days

    The country's active cases reduced by 2,567 to 1,51,209.

    India logs 11,903 new Covid-19 cases, 311 deaths

    India on Wednesdaylogged 11,903 new Covid-19 cases and 311 more deaths, data published by the Union Health Ministry showed.

    Sabarimala temple open for devotees; negative RT-PCR certificate a must

    US CDC advisers recommend Covid-19 vaccine for young children

    Advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday unanimously supported broad use of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11, with shots potentially going into young arms as soon as Wednesday.

    This antibody therapy is highly effective against Delta

    Monoclonal antibody therapy reduces severe disease and death in high-risk individuals infected with Delta variant of Covid-19 by 100 per cent, a study by Hyderabad based AIG Hospitals, CSIR-Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology involving other institutions has revealed.

    PM Modi to hold meeting over low vaccination coverage

    With both doses of vaccination still eluding a large population, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a review meeting on November 3 with district magistrates of over 40 districts with low Covid-19 vaccination coverage in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and North East.

