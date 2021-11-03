Coronavirus News Live: India records lowest active cases in over 8 months

India on Wednesday recorded 11,903 new Covid-19 cases and 311 more deaths. The country's active cases dropped further by 2,567 to 1,51,209, which was the lowest in 252 days. Meanwhile, with both doses of vaccination still eluding a large population, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a review meeting with district magistrates of over 40 districts with low Covid-19 vaccination coverage in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and the Northeast today. Stay tuned for live updates.