Coronavirus News Live: Australia reports its first Covid-19 death of this year
updated: Jul 11 2021, 08:04 ist
India on Saturday reported 42,766 new Covid-19 cases as the daily infections remained above 40,000. India may consider the issue of vaccinating 12-18-year-old children after another three months. Stay tuned for updates.
DCGI decision on Covid vaccine for kids likely after October: NK Arora
India may consider the issue of vaccinating 12-18-year-old children after another three months, by when the drug regulator would be able to examine the clinical trial data on nearly 1,000 adolescents who participated in the evaluation exercise of a new Covid-19 vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical major Zydus Cadila.
Australia reports its first Covid-19 death of this year
Australia reported its first coronavirus-related death of the year on Sunday and a 2021 record 77 new cases of the virus in the state of New South Wales, which is battling an outbreak of the highly infections Delta variant.
State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the numbers in and around the country's biggest city Sydney, which is in a three-week lockdown, are expected to rise further in coming days.
"I’m anticipating the numbers in New South Wales will be greater than 100 tomorrow," Berejiklian told a televised briefing. "I will be shocked if it is less."
Karnataka prepared for Covid-19 3rd wave: BSY
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Saturday that the state government was prepared to tackle the likely third wave of the Covid pandemic. Speaking at a programme, he said that the government had effectively tackled the second wave of the Covid-19.
2,162 new Covid-19 cases, 48 deaths reported in Karnataka
Karnataka reported 2,162 new Covid-19 cases and 48 deaths on Saturday, taking infection tally to 28,69,320 and the toll to 35,779.
In keeping with the trend, recoveries outnumbered fresh cases as 2,879 discharges on Saturday swelled the numbers to 27,96,377.
90-year-old infected with 'two virus variants at once'
A 90-year-old woman who died after falling ill with Covid-19 was infected with both the Alpha and Beta variants of the coronavirus at the same time, researchers in Belgium said Sunday, adding that the rare phenomenon may be underestimated.
#WATCH | Mumbai: A large number of people were seen standing outside a #COVID vaccination centre
"We've planned to vaccinate 100% population of Dharavi in next 2-3 months & booked 10,000 slots for vaccination at pvt hospitals in first phase,"Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale said y'day pic.twitter.com/vFYXdvGvRl
Stricter rules and absent tourists put Portugal's restaurants in tough spot
Lisbon's restaurant owners, already struggling to survive without the usual hordes of summer tourists, expressed consternation at a new measure implemented on Saturday requiring tests or a vaccination certificate to sit indoors.
"I think it's a positive measure if a lot more certificates are made available to clients," said Manuel Jorge Alves, 48, owner of a traditional Portuguese restaurant in a street not far from Lisbon's riverfront.
Visuals from vaccination centre in Mumbai
