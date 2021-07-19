Coronavirus News Live: England lifts Covid-19 curbs; face masks now optional
updated: Jul 19 2021, 08:23 ist
The British government lifted Covid-19 curbs across England early Monday, with face masks no longer compulsory.
08:20
Australia extends Covid-19 lockdown in Victoria state
Australian authorities on Monday said Victoria state will extend aCovid-19 lockdown beyond Tuesday despite a slight drop in new infections as the country's two biggest cities fight to stop the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant.
Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said lockdown rules would not be lifted as cases were still being detected in the community, promising more details would be provided on Tuesday.
(Reuters)
08:19
Two-thirds of Japanese doubt pandemic Olympics can be safe, says poll
Two-thirds of people in Japan do not believe the country can host a safe and secure Olympics amid a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, according to a survey published by the Asahi newspaper just four days before the opening ceremony in Tokyo.
In the poll, 68% of respondents expressed doubt about the ability of Olympic organisers to control coronavirus infections, with 55% saying they were opposed to the Games going ahead.
(Reuters)
07:30
India sends oxygen concentrators to Indonesia to help combat Covid
INS Airawat has just reached Tanjung Priok, Indonesia, carrying 300 oxygen concentrators and 100 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen from India.
South African Covid-19 cases spark cluster scare in Olympic Village
Two South African footballers and a video analyst have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Tokyo Olympic Village, officials said on Sunday, raising fears of a cluster just days before the opening ceremony.
Face masks no longer mandatory as England lifts Covid-19 curbs
The British government on Monday lifted pandemic restrictions on daily life in England, scrapping all social distancing in a step slammed by scientists and opposition parties as a dangerous leap into the unknown.
Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid-19, to miss Tokyo Olympics
American Coco Gauff will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19, the 17-year-old said on Sunday.
