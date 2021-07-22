Coronavirus News Live: WHO chief says vaccine IP waiver not a property 'snatch'

A day after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava suggested reopening primary schools after ring immunisation, the K'taka health department's data revealed that as many as 1.88 lakh kids were infected in the past four months accounting for 10% of the total Covid infections reported from March to June. Stay tuned for updates.
WHO chief says vaccine IP waiver not a property 'snatch'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday sought to reassure pharmaceutical companies that a proposal to suspend patent rights on Covid-19 vaccines was not a bid to "snatch" their intellecutual property rights.
Read more
How nations are learning to ‘let it go’ and live with Covid
England has removed nearly all coronavirus restrictions. Germany is allowing vaccinated people to travel without quarantines. Mask mandates are gone in Italy. Shopping malls remain open in Singapore.
Read more
1.88 lakh kids infected with Covid-19 in four months in Karnataka: Govt data
A day after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director-General Balram Bhargava suggested reopening primary schools after ring immunisation, the state health department's data revealed that as many as 1.88 lakh kids were infected in the past four months accounting for 10 per cent of the total Covid infections reported from March to June.
Read more
Covid-19: England is ‘free’ and in total chaos
England, we are told, is free. On Monday the government lifted the country’s remaining Covid restrictions — on social distancing, face masks, limits on numbers for gatherings, the lot — effectively leaving protection from the coronavirus to vaccinations and, er, the goddess of chance. (Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, the devolved nations, have sensibly chosen to retain some restrictions.)
Read more