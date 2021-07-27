Coronavirus News Live: Covid variants biggest threat to global economic growth, say economists
Coronavirus News Live: Covid variants biggest threat to global economic growth, say economists
updated: Jul 27 2021, 07:31 ist
India's total Covid-19 caseload hit 3,14,11,262 on Monday. The country is going to miss its July-end vaccination target, while economists say the global economy will stay strong, though the virus is the top risk factor. Stay tuned for more updates.
07:31
Mizoram reported 9,531 active Covid cases, 137 deaths yesterday
COVID19 | Mizoram reported 9,531 active cases, 137 deaths, and 212 new recoveries, yesterday. Recovery rate at 71.09% and total cases at 33,452 pic.twitter.com/tcWjTv0usY
Brazil health regulator cancels clinical study for Bharat Biotech vaccine
Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had canceled a clinical study for the Covaxin vaccine for Covid-19 developed by India's Bharat Biotech, amid allegations of irregularities in the government's efforts to buy millions of doses of the shot.
Bharat on Friday said it had terminated a memorandum of understanding with the local partner company acting as its intermediary in Brazil, with Anvisa saying on Monday that the trials could not go forward as a result and would be canceled.
06:42
'US committed to helping India on second Covid-19 wave'
The US remains committed to helping India recover from its devastating second wave of coronavirus and stands ready to support it until the virus is defeated, a top Biden administration official said on Monday.
Global growth to stay strong but virus the top risk, say economists
Global economic growth prospects are holding strong for this year and next, despite a significant majority of economists in Reuters polls warning new variants of the coronavirus pose the biggest risk to that outlook.
A global survey of nearly 500 economists taken this month also concluded recent rising inflation in key economies around the world would be transitory.
Russia approves trials of combined AstraZeneca/Sputnik V vaccine
Russia has given the green light for clinical trials combining a British shot from AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to go ahead, according to Russia's state drug register. The health ministry's ethical committee had in May suspended the approval process for the clinical trials, and requested additional information.
The official death-count due to Covid-19 in India stood at over 4,20,000 around mid-July. It is widely understood and accepted that the actual death toll is many times that figure. Yet, these numbers do not count the deaths of despair caused by a host of factors that are not directly due to Covid-19 but are indirectly a result of the pandemic— like suicides, caused by depression, anxiety, the devastation and deprivation of families whose lives have been upturned by the loss of a loved one or a financial crisis due to vanished incomes, or other reasons.
