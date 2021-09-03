Coronavirus News Live: US to invest $3 billion in Covid-19 vaccine supply chain, says WH official

India on Thursday reported 47,092 new Covid-19 cases as 509 persons succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data showed. Meanwhile, About 300 cases of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 have been found in India, the government said, noting that vaccine has been found to be effective against the strain. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates.
US to invest $3 billion in Covid-19 vaccine supply chain: White House official
The US plans to invest $3 billion in the vaccine supply chain as it continues to work to position the United States as a leading supplier of vaccines for the world, a top US health official said on Thursday.
The funding, which will begin to be distributed in the coming weeks, will focus on manufacturers of the inputs used in Covid-19 vaccine production as well as facilities that fill and package vaccine vials, White House Covid adviser Jeffrey Zients said during a news conference.
(Reuters)
75% exposed to Covid-19 in Bengaluru: Serosurvey
Preliminary results of the serosurvey, which was launched by municipal authorities in early August has shown that over 75% of the sample population in Bengaluru have antibodies for Covid-19.
Bengaluru construction workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 from today
Starting with the construction workers at the Bengaluru International Airport, the Labour Department has identified 135 construction sites and labour colonies across the city where vaccination for labourers will begin from Friday by private hospitals at no cost to the labourers or loss of the day’s wages.
300 cases of Delta Plus Covid variant found in India: Govt
About 300 cases of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 have been found in India, the government said, noting that vaccine has been found to be effective against the strain.
