Coronavirus News Live: Over 1 crore first Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi till date

India's Covid-19 infection tally rose by 42,618 in a day to reach 3,29,45,907 while the number of active cases touched 4,05,681 following an increase for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday. The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 67.65 crore on Friday. Stay tuned for updates.
Covid-19 cases push some California hospitals near ICU capacity
Hospitals in the heart of California's Central Valley are running out of beds in their intensive care units, state officials announced Friday, as a more contagious version of the coronavirus continues to spread primarily among the unvaccinated population.
Hospitals in the eight-county San Joaquin Valley region have had fewer than 10 per cent of staffed adult ICU beds for three consecutive days. State officials labelled it a “surge,” triggering special rules announced last month that require nearby hospitals to accept transfer patients.
(AP)
China reports 28 Covid-19 cases on Sept 4, unchanged from a day earlier (Reuters)
New Zealand reports 20 local Covid-19 cases (Reuters)
Australia's New South Wales reports 1,485 Covid-19 cases (Reuters)
Bengal reports 700 new Covid cases, 8 more deaths
West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll rose to 18,491 on Saturday after eight more persons succumbed to the disease, while 700 new cases pushed the tally to 15,51,364, a bulletin issued by the health department said.
South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts accounted for two deaths each. Other fatalities were reported from other districts.
Of the 700 new cases, 129 were reported from Kolkata and 115 from North 24 Parganas, the bulletin said. (PTI)
Mumbai: 1.3 lakh vaccinated on Sat; city top in terms of population covered
A total of 1.3 lakh people were vaccinated on Saturday in Mumbai, resulting in 80 per cent of eligible beneficiaries getting the first dose, making the metropolis the top ranked in terms of inoculation percentage, a civic official said. Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said 30 per cent of the city's eligible beneficiaries have been administered the second dose as well. (PTI)
Covid vaccination: Over 1 crore first doses administered in Delhi till date
Over one crore first doses in total have been administered in Delhi till date since the start of the Covid vaccination drive early this year, sources said on Saturday.
They said the total vaccine doses administered till September 4 stood at 1,40,95,736.
The present stock of doses will last another five days, according to the city government's vaccination bulletin. (PTI)