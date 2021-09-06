Coronavirus News Live: Covid-19 curfew in Goa extended till Sept 13
Coronavirus News Live: Covid-19 curfew in Goa extended till Sept 13
updated: Sep 06 2021, 07:41 ist
India reported 42,766 new cases in the last 24 hours. The Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 4,40,533, with 308 new fatalities, according to the ministry data updated at 8 am on Sunday. Stay tuned for updates.
07:41
Australia's New South Wales reports 1,281 local Covid-19 cases (Reuters)
07:40
Australia takes delivery of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from Britain
Nearly half a million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTechCovid-19 vaccine arrived in Australia overnight, officials said on Monday, the first batch of a swap deal with Britain that Australia is using to speed up its inoculation programme.
Australia is trying to contain a third wave of infections that has locked down its two major cities, Sydney and Melbourne, and its capital Canberra, putting more than half its 25 million population under strict stay-home restrictions.
(Reuters)
05:56
Brazil-Argentina WC qualifier halted over alleged Covid violations
Brazilian medical officials walked onto the field of play at a World Cup qualifying match between Brazil and Argentina on Sunday in Sao Paulo, accusing three Argentinian players of falsifying their Covid-19 information and threatening to deport them.
The head referee suspended the Brazil-Argentina match roughly seven minutes after they began to play. It did not resume.
"The referee and the match official will take a report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee and they will decide what steps to take," read a statement from CONMEBOL, South America's soccer governing body. (Reuters)
05:56
Covid-19 curfew in Goa extended till Sept 13
The Goa government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew till September 13. In a notification issued here, the state administration announced the extension of the curfew till 7 am on September 13. "As part of the curfew, the state government has retained the restrictions that are currently in force," a senior official said. (PTI)
05:55
Parameters to identify fake Covid-19 vaccine shared with states and UTs
The Centre has shared a set of parameters with all states and UTs to enable service providers and monitoring teams under the national Covid-19 vaccination programme to identify any fake Covid-19 vaccines so that they are not administered in the country.
This comes days in the backdrop of concerns flagged by the World Health Organization (WHO) over counterfeit/falsified Covishield vaccine being identified in the South-East Asia and Africa region of WHO. (PTI)
