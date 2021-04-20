Coronavirus News Live: Avoid all travel to India, US CDC tells citizens

India will waive a 10 per cent import duty on Covid-19 vaccines, government officials said. As cases mounted across the nation, a number of states introduced fresh restrictions, While Delhi announced a 6-day lockdown, Kerala has imposed a night curfew which will take effect from tonight. Meanwhile, the Centre announced that all adults will be eleigible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine from May 1. Stay tuned for more updates...
Avoid all travel to India, says US CDC amid rise in Covid-19 cases
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised people to avoid any travel to India amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, news agencyANIreported.
AP declares closure of academic year for classes 1-9 in view of Covid-19 situation
Andhra Pradesh government declares closure of academic year 2020-21 and announces summer holidays for Classes 1 to 9 from today for all schools functioning under all managements, in view of prevailing #COVID19 situation
Migrant workers leave for their hometown as Delhi's 6-day lockdown comes into effect
Demand for paracetamol, pulse oximeters soars during second Covid-19 wave
The second Covid-19 wave has sent demand skyward for paracetamol and equipment like thermometers and pulse oximeters.
Covid-19 deaths in Bengaluru rise due to ICU shortages
The shortage of ICU beds and oxygen has triggered a dramatic rise in the number of Covid-19 deaths in Bengaluru, in a repeat of what the city had seen in the darkest days of the pandemic last year.
J&J seeks permission for phase-3 trial of its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine in India, import licence
Multinational pharma giant Johnson & Johnson has applied to India's drug regulator seeking permission to conduct phase-3 clinical trial of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India as well as import licence, sources said.
'India to waive import duty on Covid-19 vaccines'
India will waive its 10% customs duty on imported Covid-19 vaccines, a senior government official told Reuters on Monday, as it tries to boost supplies to counter a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases.
