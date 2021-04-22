Coronavirus news live: Centre ramps up production capacity of Remdesivir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that lockdowns should be the "last resort" to deal with the raging pandemic. Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 from May 1, the central government has said. With a record 2,95,041 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's active cases surpassed the 21-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. Follow DH for latest updates.
Covid-19 rules violated at Rama Navami celebrations
The spike in Covid-19 cases cast a shadow on the Rama Navami celebrations in Bengaluru on Wednesday as the special pujas and distribution of fruit juice were limited to some areas only.
Ambulances in Bengaluru no more life-savers, only death bearers
Hundreds of private ambulances have been caught up in long queues in crematoria, denying them the chance to be lifesavers for people in need.
Explained | Covid-19, breathlessness and oxygen shortage across India
Why does a Covid-19 patient need oxygen? How does SARS-CoV-2 affect the respiratory system? Here's what you need to know.
Nation seeing Gandhis' shameful arrogance when everyone needs to come together: BJP
The BJP lashed out at the Congress on Wednesday over its criticism of the Centre's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the country was seeing the Gandhi family's "shameful arrogance" at a time when everyone needed to come together to fight the virus.
7-day home quarantine must for people travelling to Assam
Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said people travelling to the state from outside will have to undergo mandatory seven-day home quarantine in the wake of a rise in Covid-19 cases.
France to impose entry restrictions on travellers from India
France will impose new entry restrictions on travellers from India to fight a contagious coronavirus variant spreading in that country, an official said on Wednesday.
No end to Karnataka's oxygen crunch soon
After days of denial, the governmentspoke of efforts to scale up oxygen generation, but it may be too little, too late.
Uddhav stays away from lockdown after PM's directive
A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked states to use lockdown as last resort, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government tweaked the restrictions in Maharashtra to reduce the presence of people in streets and public transport.
Family members of Covid-19 patients wait to fill their empty cylinders with medical oxygen outside an oxygen filling center, as demand for the gas rises due to spike in coronavirus cases, in Kanpur. Credit: PTI photo
Amid reports of shortage, Centre ramps up production capacity of Remdesivir injections
Amid reports of shortage of antiviral drug Remdesivir, the Centre on Wednesday announced that the production capacity of Remdesivir injections is being ramped up from the current level of 38 lakh vials per month to 74 lakh vials per month.
