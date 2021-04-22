Coronavirus news live: Centre ramps up production capacity of Remdesivir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that lockdowns should be the "last resort" to deal with the raging pandemic. Everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against Covid-19 from May 1, the central government has said. With a record 2,95,041 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's active cases surpassed the 21-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. Follow DH for latest updates.