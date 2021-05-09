Coronavirus News Live: South Africa picks up first cases of Covid variant from India

With 4,01,078 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of Covid-19 cases climbed to 2,18,92,676, while the active cases crossed the 37-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Ministry has revised the national policy for admission of patients to Covid-19 facilities. Stay tuned for latest updates.
A family member stands near the funeral pyre of his loved one who died due to the Covid-19 coronavirus at a cremation ground in Allahabad on May 8, 2021, as India recorded more than 4,000 coronavirus deaths in a day for the first time. Credit: AFP Photo
What led to the 24 deaths in Chamarajanagar? Recounting a night of horror and heartbreak
On May 2, 19-year-old Keerthana, an employee of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadi Kendra in Kollegal town in Chamarajanagar district, fell seriously ill, complaining of weakness and breathlessness. She was rushed to Kollegal taluk hospital, where she gave a Covid test but was referred to the Chamarajanagar district hospital, citing a lack of oxygen.
Fungal infection cases rising in second phase of pandemic, warn Maharashtra, Gujarat doctors
Cases of mucormycosis, a fungal infection, are rising among Covid-19 survivors, causing blindness or serious illness and even death in some cases, health officials in Maharashtra and Gujarat said on Saturday.
A family member of a Covid-19 patient carries oxygen cylinder from an oxygen filling centre in New Delhi, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
South Africa picks up first cases of coronavirus variant from India
South Africa's health ministry said on Saturday it had detected the first four cases of a new coronavirus variant that emerged in India and was responsible for a surge of infections and deaths.
(PTI)
53,605 new coronavirus cases, 864 deaths in Maharashtra: Health Dept
(PTI)
Good morning, readers. Welcome to your live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.