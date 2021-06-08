Coronavirus News Live: India may increase Covid-19 vaccine expenditure to Rs 45,000 crore this fiscal

India reported 1,00,636 new Covid-19 cases, 1,74,399 discharges, and 2,427 deaths on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a centralised procurement policy for 75 per cent of total Covid-19 vaccines, which will be provided free of cost to states for inoculation of 18+ group from June 21. Stay tuned for updates.
DH Deciphers | Covishield or Covaxin: Which vaccine is superior?
As India scales up the Covid immunisation, many of us have been wondering which vaccine to take (Covishield or Covaxin) and which onehas better protection against the coronavirus. While there's been noproper head-to-head comparison of the two vaccines so far, a preprint publication (not a peer-reviewed paper) released on Sunday showed that Covishield produces more antibodies than Covaxin but clearly mentionedthat the research didn't "necessarily predict the efficacy of the vaccine". Here's more on that study:
India may raise Covid-19 vaccine spending to Rs 45,000 crore this fiscal
India may raise spending on Covid-19 shots by over a quarter this fiscal year to up to Rs45,000 crore ($6.18 billion) from its budgeted amount, two government sources toldReutersafter the prime minister offered free doses to all adults.
As Centre changes policy, Congress says universal free vaccination still not achieved
Calling for universal free vaccination against Covid-19, Congress Monday said this goal has not been achieved as people would still have to pay for jabs at private hospitals despite the Centre changing its immunisation policy on Monday.
How will Centre maintain continuous vaccine supply, asks Chhattisgarh CM
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday termed as a "delayed decision" the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free Covid-19 vaccines to states for inoculation of all adults from June 21.
Bengaluru's Covid positivity rate falls below 5% after months
Bengaluru's Covid test positivity rate fell below 5 per cent for the first time in months, which could possibly trigger the initiation of graded district unlock protocol.
US administers 302.8 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccines
The United States had administered 302,851,917 doses of Covid-19 vaccines and distributed 371,520,735 doses in the country as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The number of administered doses was up from the 301,638,578 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sunday. (Reuters)
US report concluded Covid-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab
A report on the origins of Covid-19 by a USgovernment national laboratory concluded that the hypothesis claiming the virus leaked from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the classified document.
The study was prepared in May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California and was referred by the State Department when it conducted an inquiry into the pandemic's origins during the final months of the Trump administration, the report said.
Canada to ease travel restrictions soon
Canada PM Justin Trudeau is preparing to ease Canada's border restrictions for travelers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. (Reuters)