Coronavirus News Live: Over 33 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India
updated: Jun 30 2021, 08:28 ist
India reported 37,566 new Covid-19 cases, 56,994 recoveries and 907 deaths in the last 24 hours as per the Union Health Ministry. Active cases in the country further declined to 5,52,659. Stay tuned for updates.
07:20
Could your face mask detect Covid?
Tiny sensors incorporated into wearable fabrics like masks and jackets could provide instant information on exposure to disease-causing pathogens such as the coronavirus, according to research published on Monday in the journal Nature Biotechnology.
Oxygen crisis: The night a Delhi hospital gasped for breath
At 9:45 pm, alarms blared across the Intensive Care Unit of Jaipur Golden Hospital. Over two dozen patients on ventilators couldn’t breathe. Some flailed their arms and legs. Others cried for help, choking sounds coming from their throats as if they were being strangled.
Covid-19 relief package: Again, too little, too late, misdirected
The government’s fresh package of stimulus and relief measures intended to revive the economy and to alleviate distress is, once again, too little, too late, misdirected, and unlikely to make an impact. Even the little that has been promised may not reach the people who really need support. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Monday a package of eight relief measures that offered job benefits and loan guarantees for Covid-affected sectors.
In Indore, keeping in mind apossible third wave, PC Sethi Hospital & Hukumchand Polyclinic tobe designated as Covidhospitalwhere pregnant women & newborns infected with Covidwill be admitted
Indonesia on the edge of Covid-19 catastrophe: Red Cross
The Red Cross says Indonesia needs to urgently increase medical care, testing and vaccinations as the number of infections has left it “on the edge of a Covid-19 catastrophe”.
