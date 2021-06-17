Coronavirus News Live: CureVac fails in pivotal Covid-19 vaccine trial with 47% efficacy

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 26.53 crore, including more than 4.81 crore doses administered to people in the 18-44 age group. Meanwhile, the highly virulent "Delta plus" variant of the novel coronavirus could stoke a third wave in Maharashtra, according to a presentation made at a meeting attended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Australia panel to AstraZeneca vaccines only for above 60s-media
Australia's expert immunisation panel would recommend restricting the use of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine only to people over 60, Australian media reported on Thursday.
Australia's state and territory leaders have been informed about the recommendation from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) and an emergency national cabinet meeting could be held on Thursday to discuss whether to alter the vaccine rollout, Nine News reported. - Reuters
Delta variant fuelled 50% rise in English Covid prevalence: Study
The rapid spread of the Delta coronavirus variant has driven a 50 per cent rise in infections in England since May, a large prevalence study led by Imperial College London found on Thursday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson delayed the end of restrictions.
CureVac fails in pivotal Covid-19 vaccine trial with 47% efficacy
German biotech CureVac NV said on Wednesday its Covid-19 vaccine was only 47 per cent effective in a late-stage trial, missing the study's main goal and throwing in doubt the potential delivery of hundreds of millions of doses to the European Union.
'Delta plus' variant may trigger third Covid-19 wave in Maharashtra: Health Department
