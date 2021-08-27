Coronavirus News Live: Contaminant in Japanese Moderna vaccine lot suspected to be metallic powder

  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 06:47 ist
India managed to reach the milestone of vaccinating half of its target population with one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, Bengaluru's doctors found some of their patients getting diagnosed with lung cancer when asked to go for Covid screening. Stay tuned for live updates.
  • 06:46

    'Centre assured 5L doses of vaccine daily from Sept'

    Karnataka ChiefMinisterBasavaraj S Bommai on Thursday said UnionHealthMinisterMansukh Mandaviya promised to supply5lakhdosesofCovid-19vaccinedailyto the statefromnext monthonwards.

  • 06:44

    100,000 more Covid deaths seen unless US changes its ways

    The USis projected to see nearly 100,000 more Covid-19 deaths between now and December1, according to the nation's most closely watched forecasting model. But health experts say that toll could be cut in half if nearly everyone wore a mask in public spaces.

    In other words, what the coronavirus has in store this fall depends on human behavior.

  • 06:44

    Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic powder

    The contaminant found in a Japan-bound lot of Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccines is suspected to be a metallic powder, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported, citing sources at the health ministry.

  • 06:43

    Bracing for the third Covid-19 wave

    Based on different mathematical models, the current predictions by various Indian researchers and leading medical bodies, indicate that a third wave can be expected to strike India in the months of September-October, 2021.

  • 06:42

    Bengaluru doctors find early-stage lung cancer in patients screened for Covid

    Covid patients who are sent for HRCT (High-resolution CT) scans are fortuitously learning about their early-stage lung cancers and tumours, enabling them to get timely treatment.

