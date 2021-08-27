Coronavirus News Live: Contaminant in Japanese Moderna vaccine lot suspected to be metallic powder

India managed to reach the milestone of vaccinating half of its target population with one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, Bengaluru's doctors found some of their patients getting diagnosed with lung cancer when asked to go for Covid screening. Stay tuned for live updates.
'Centre assured 5L doses of vaccine daily from Sept'
Karnataka ChiefMinisterBasavaraj S Bommai on Thursday said UnionHealthMinisterMansukh Mandaviya promised to supply5lakhdosesofCovid-19vaccinedailyto the statefromnext monthonwards.
100,000 more Covid deaths seen unless US changes its ways
The USis projected to see nearly 100,000 more Covid-19 deaths between now and December1, according to the nation's most closely watched forecasting model. But health experts say that toll could be cut in half if nearly everyone wore a mask in public spaces.
In other words, what the coronavirus has in store this fall depends on human behavior.
Contaminant in Moderna vaccines suspected to be metallic powder
The contaminant found in a Japan-bound lot of Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccines is suspected to be a metallic powder, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported, citing sources at the health ministry.
Bracing for the third Covid-19 wave
Based on different mathematical models, the current predictions by various Indian researchers and leading medical bodies, indicate that a third wave can be expected to strike India in the months of September-October, 2021.
Bengaluru doctors find early-stage lung cancer in patients screened for Covid
Covid patients who are sent for HRCT (High-resolution CT) scans are fortuitously learning about their early-stage lung cancers and tumours, enabling them to get timely treatment.
