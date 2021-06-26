Covid-positive prisoner escapes from Assam hospital

Covid-positive prisoner escapes from Assam hospital

He was in judicial custody

PTI
PTI, Diphu,
  • Jun 26 2021, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 10:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A prisoner, undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Diphu Medical College and Hospital in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, escaped, police said on Saturday.

The prisoner was admitted to the Covid ward of the hospital on Thursday afternoon after he tested positive, they said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

He escaped from the hospital on Friday night, they added.

He was arrested on June 12 from Matipung in the Diphu police station area after huge quantities of drugs were seized from him.

He was in judicial custody.

A massive hunt was launched by the police to nab the prisoner. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Assam
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

This discovery may add species to human family tree

This discovery may add species to human family tree

DH Toon | 'PM Modi wants to remove Dilli ki doori'

DH Toon | 'PM Modi wants to remove Dilli ki doori'

'Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One' movie review

'Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One' movie review

Covid-19: Bristol man tests positive 43 times, recovers

Covid-19: Bristol man tests positive 43 times, recovers

A king who walks miles & mountains for Covid awareness

A king who walks miles & mountains for Covid awareness

Lisbon man breathes new life into city's historic trams

Lisbon man breathes new life into city's historic trams

 