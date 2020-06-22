CPM leaders accused of being silent against China

The Congress, BJP and other anti-CPM groups in Kerala have alleged that the CPM was not condemning China's attacks along the borders owing to their affinity to Communist China.

A controversial speech of CPM Kerala state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in 2018 praising China is now doing the rounds in the social media.

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala of the Congress and BJP state president K Surendran slammed the CPM's stand on the matter.

While Chennithala flayed that even as Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of soldiers, he did not condemn China's action, BJP state president said that CPM's reluctance to flay China's actions against India was not surprising.

Anti-CPM cadres in Kerala are attacking the CPM on social media platforms. Many alleged that CPM's official statements on the killing of soldiers in the borders did not utter a word against China. Some even mocked that the CPM was pinning hopes of coming to power in India with China's help.

Speeches of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in 2018 praising China was also being widely circulated in the social media now by anti-CPM cadres. Apart from praising China, Kodiyeri had said that an axis of countries like US, Japan, Australia and India was taking shape for attacking China from all sides.

CPM leaders were yet to come out with any reactions to the allegations.