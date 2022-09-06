Cricketers, actors to be asked to help create awareness on wearing rear seat belt: Gadkari

Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday that he will rope in cricketers and Bollywood actors to encourage the public to use rear seat belts in cars.

He also announced that his ministry was working towards making six airbags compulsory in all cars as part of more safety features.

The road transport ministry already banned manufacturing of a gadget that prevents the car from giving a warning sound if a passenger was not wearing a seat belt, Gadkari said in an event in the national capital.

The minister’s comment gained significance in the wake of the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a car accident on Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway on Sunday. Reportedly, Mistry was in the backseat of the car and was not wearing a seat belt.

“People think back-seaters don’t need belts. It is the problem. I don’t want to make any comments on any accident. But both front-seaters and back-seaters need to wear seat belts,” the minister said.

“I travelled in car of four chief ministers—don’t ask me the names. I was in the front seat and found there was a clip so that it does not make any sound when there is no belt. I asked the drivers where the belts were and made sure that I wear the seat belt before the car started,” Gadkari told the gathering.

“Now I have banned the manufacturing and sales of such clips,” the minister said. “The mindset of the common man needs to change to increase road safety. The ministry is taking the help of Bollywood stars, cricketers and media to spread awareness about this.”

“The Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway is a very dangerous one. I completed the work when I was a minister in Mumbai,” he said.

However, he also criticised the carmakers and said: “The same company, when it exports those cars, puts in six airbags but when they make them for the locals, they only put four. Are the lives of the poor not worthy of being saved?”

Insisting that the argument given by manufacturers of economy cars—that increasing the number of airbags will significantly impact the cost of the vehicle—is fraudulent, Gadkari said the cost of increasing one airbag in a vehicle can come down to as low as Rs 900.

“Every year, in our country, we have 5 lakh accidents and 1 lakh 50 thousand deaths. And out of these deaths, 65 per cent belong to the age of 18 to 34,” the minister said.